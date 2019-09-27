Shoplifter faces felony charges for less than $10 worth of merchandise
COTTONWOOD — A man who robbed the Cottonwood Walmart of goods worth less than $10 is still facing two felony charges.
Wednesday, at about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to Walmart for someone who shoplifted items but just left the store and “sped off” in a green Ford passenger vehicle, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police.
Walmart’s Asset Protection employee was able to get a license plate number. Officers recognized the suspect description and vehicle information because of previous contact with that person.
Officers located 27-year-old Cottonwood resident Nicholas Lee Martin in the Fry’s grocery parking lot. Martin was taken into custody and transported back to Walmart.
The items he took from Walmart were located in the vehicle in the passenger seat — along with drug paraphernalia commonly used to ingest heroin such as syringes.
The items Martin allegedly stole totaled $9.12 but due to the officer’s familiarity with Nicholas Martin they checked his criminal history to determine whether the typical misdemeanor charge should be filed as a felony shoplifting.
The news release from the Cottonwood Police points to a state statute that calls for felony charges for repeat offenders regarding certain crimes.
Arizona Revised Statute 13-1805.I states: …who commits shoplifting and has previously committed or been convicted within the past five years of two or more offenses involving burglary, shoplifting, robbery, organized retail theft or theft is guilty of a Class 4 felony.
Based on Martin’s criminal history, he qualified for felony shoplifting, even though the merchandise he stole was under 10 dollars.
Martin was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia; both felonies.
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Lisa Dahl targets VOC for newest restaurant
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Expect lane closures, delays on 89A in canyon through fall
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: