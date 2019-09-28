Camp Verde football stings Sedona Red Rock

Camp Verde High football enjoyed a happy Homecoming against a rival and a familiar face.

Friday, the Cowboys (2-3) beat Sedona Red Rock 22-8 at home, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

“It was just a good hard fought football game, exactly what I thought it would be going in,” CV head coach Rick Walsworth said. “It was a dog fight.”

After the Scorpions took an 8-6 lead in the final stanza, the Cowboys scored on a 45-yard touchdown run by junior running back Peyton Kelley and a 22-yard scoring run by junior running back Jared Gorda to get the win.

Kelley said it was his second ever touchdown.

“It went actually really good, better than I thought it would,” Kelley said about the rivalry game. “I thought it was just going to be a really good game where both of us just have the same score through out the game but now that I thought about it, we actually did really good.”

Photo Gallery Camp Verde football Homecoming versus Sedona Red Rock 092719 Camp Verde High hosted Sedona Red Rock for Homecoming, winning 22-8. Seniors Benjamin Perez and Anna Johnson were named 2019 homecoming king and queen during halftime ceremonies. VVN/James Kelley

The win was Camp Verde’s eighth against Sedona Red Rock since 2004 and their third in the last four years.

It also spoiled the Verde Valley homecoming of Mingus Union coaching legend Bob Young, who now leads Sedona Red Rock. Young coached at Mingus Union from 1986 to 1997 and then after a couple years at Mesa Westwood, coached at MUHS from 2000 to 2017.

The Scorpions are 1-4 in Young’s first season in Sedona.

“We’re not very good,” Young said.

The win is also Walsworth’s first against Sedona Red Rock. The second year CV head coach Walsworth was an assistant coach at Mingus Union from 2003 to 2009 and then 2014 to 2016 and he was Sedona Red Rock’s head coach for four seasons until 2014 and then returned to the Scorpions as an assistant in 2017.

“It’s tough, I knew how well coached they were going to be,” Walsworth said about coaching against Young. “I coached with four of the guys that are coaching with him everyday and they’re all great coaches and they’ve won championships, lot of them. It was a long week, it was like even the pregame clock was like ‘oh my gosh, are we ever going to get to actually play the game?.’”

With Walsworth at Camp Verde and Robert Ortiz leading Mingus Union, both Verde Valley high school football programs are under the tutelage of members of the Young coaching tree.

“That’s good, good for them, I’ve got to worry about our guys,” Young said. “We have a culture of losing and we’re having trouble changing that right now, so until that changes, we’re just gonna keep losing.”

Sedona Red Rock’s last winning season was in 2015.

Kelley also ran for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Although CV and Sedona Red Rock are no longer in the same region in football, Walsworth said it was important that they keep the rivalry series going.

“It’s pretty big, because I have friends that live in Sedona and we talk to each other all the time, saying ‘we’re gonna beat you, we’re gonna beat you’ and we just came out and better and beat them back (laughs),” Kelley said.

UP NEXT

Camp Verde travels to Glendale Prep on Friday. Their next home game is Oct. 18 against Tonopah Valley

Sedona Red Rock hosts Scottsdale Prep on Friday at 7 p.m. The Spartans have lost two in a row but beat CV 44-8 on August.