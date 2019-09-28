OFFERS
Sat, Sept. 28
Camp Verde queen and king

Camp Verde High School’s 2019 homecoming queen Anna Johnson receives her crown from 2018 homecoming queen, Katelynn Spisak, during halftime ceremonies of the Cowboys' game Friday night. Also pictured, 2019 homecoming king Benjamin Perez. VVN/Bill Helm photo

Camp Verde High School’s 2019 homecoming queen Anna Johnson receives her crown from 2018 homecoming queen, Katelynn Spisak, during halftime ceremonies of the Cowboys' game Friday night. Also pictured, 2019 homecoming king Benjamin Perez. VVN/Bill Helm photo

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 6:23 p.m.

Camp Verde High School’s 2019 homecoming queen Anna Johnson received her crown from 2018 homecoming queen, Katelynn Spisak, during halftime ceremonies of the Cowboys' game Friday night.

The 2019 homecoming king is Benjamin Perez.

The Cowboy football team held off Sedona Red Rock, 22-8; see the story here:

Also, view our photo gallery from Friday's game. Photos are available for purchase:

