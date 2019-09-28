Camp Verde queen and king
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 6:23 p.m.
Camp Verde High School’s 2019 homecoming queen Anna Johnson received her crown from 2018 homecoming queen, Katelynn Spisak, during halftime ceremonies of the Cowboys' game Friday night.
The 2019 homecoming king is Benjamin Perez.
The Cowboy football team held off Sedona Red Rock, 22-8; see the story here:
Also, view our photo gallery from Friday's game. Photos are available for purchase:
