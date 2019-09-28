OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

College wine center wins environmental award at state level

A number of awards for progress in the wine industry have been bestowed upon Verde Valley entities lately. The latest was a statewide environmental award, given to Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center. Courtesy of Southwest Wine Center

A number of awards for progress in the wine industry have been bestowed upon Verde Valley entities lately. The latest was a statewide environmental award, given to Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center. Courtesy of Southwest Wine Center

Staff report
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 6:08 p.m.

CLARKDALE — Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center, located on the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale, won the Award of Distinction at the Arizona Forward 39th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards Gala on Sept. 21.

The honor recognizes the Southwest Wine Center as a leader in adopting environmentally sustainable practices for a better Arizona.

The Arizona Forward Environmental Excellence awards, presented in partnership with the Salt River Project, recognize projects, businesses, and individuals that support environmental sustainability and stewardship in Arizona.

Michael Pierce, director of the Viticulture and Enology programs at the Southwest Wine Center, accepted the award on behalf of Yavapai College.

“We are proud to be acknowledged as a leader in environmentally sustainable practices in Arizona. Although our primary goal is to teach students the skills and knowledge they need to be a success in the wine industry, we also stress the importance of cultivating a climate-appropriate agricultural crop using sustainable water conservation practices,” said Pierce.

The Southwest Wine Center won in the Governor’s Award for Arizona’s Future category, specific to programs that nurture “Arizona’s future through creative initiatives, public policies and/or collaborative efforts that enhance the state’s environmental quality, economic vitality and sustainability.”

Environmentally sustainable practices, such as reusing reclaimed “grade-A-plus” effluent water and conserving water via an advanced drip system, led to securing the award.

The Southwest Wine Center is the only program of its kind in Arizona, offering hands-on instruction in both Viticulture (science of grape growing) and Enology (science of winemaking). The programs immerse students in real-world experiences, which cannot be duplicated in a classroom setting alone.

The center is located on Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. For information about the center’s programs, contact Lisa Russell at lisa.russell@yc.edu or 928.634.6566 or visit southwestwinecenter.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai College student-made wine among AZ’s best
Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center wins medal, award at international competition
Gallery: Yavapai College Plant-A-Vine 2014
Volunteers expand vineyard at Yavapai College's Verde Campus (with photo gallery)
College's Southwest Wine Center to open on-campus wine tasting room

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News