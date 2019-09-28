County has new medical examiner

PRESCOTT — Yavapai County has, on average, 1,000 suspect deaths each year that require investigations.

Within those 1,000 deaths, about 400 will require an autopsy.

Dr. Jeffrey Nine is the Medical Examiner who handles the investigation that determines the cause of death. Nine joined Yavapai County about one month ago.

“It is a real honor and privilege to have a job like this, and it is important to me to make sure everyone in this office feels important and welcomed,” Nine said.

Medical examiners are licensed physicians who possess specialized training in forensic pathology. They perform autopsies and inspect organs, tissue and bodily fluids to determine the cause of death in violent or suspicious cases.

Nine came to Yavapai County from Pittsburgh, where he was the Chief, Autopsy and Forensic Pathology, Division of Anatomic Pathology, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

He graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine in 1991, followed by an internship in general surgery at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The Medical Examiner reports to Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Nine heading up the Medical Examiner’s Office and we are excited to have him on our team,” Horton said.

Nine said he feels the ME’s position is more about getting involved with the community, finding out how people are dying, and doing what he can to prevent it.

Yavapai County has made a video interview of Dr. Nine available at Yavapai.us and on the Yavapai County YouTube channel.