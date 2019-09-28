Drainage along State Road 260 to be analyzed by multiple entities

COTTONWOOD — When it rains in the Verde Valley, it often pours.

That’s why some focus has been placed on Cottonwood’s largest store as proper storm drainage around a facility that size is critical.

City Manager Ron Corbin said he frequently gets complaints from residents that, in his words, are some variation of “please move the water over here.”

“State law doesn’t really allow you to do that,” Corbin said. “Stormwater runoff must be allowed to take its natural path to waterways. What cities can control is how quickly or slowly or evenly it gets there.”

Corbin said building requirements call for any new construction of buildings, parking lots, roofs, and other items that affect water flow must be addressed.

“When you build new in a city today, many cities, including Cottonwood, require mechanisms that address stormwater,” he said.

The city manager said he’s had discussions with Walmart Supercenter No. 1299 manager Warren Jennings regarding inspecting the facility’s storm drainage system to see if it’s functioning at maximum efficiency.

Jennings, who recently relocated from Florida to manage the Cottonwood Walmart, said his company is bringing in a company named CleanCo to help out the drain system. He said he is in the process of getting permission to speak more at length about what is being done at the store to improve drainage.

“We want to be good neighbors,” Jennings said. “The employees of this store, we live here, too.”

The drainage in the area was brought to the attention of Corbin and Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Garrison after residents, who live between the Verde Valley’s only Walmart and the river, have reported flooding after storms in recent years.

Corbin said he’s spoken with 50-year residents of the area below Walmart and State Route 260, where UVX and Bates roads are located, outside the city limits, and has been told flooding has long occurred in that riverside area.

He also said Jennings has been cooperative and has spoken with his chain of command within Walmart, and Cottonwood Public Works Director Robert Winiecke has been involved in discussions as well.

Corbin said he doesn’t want to assign blame to the Walmart facility (or any other entity or factors) for any fraction of the flooding prior to the city learning more about Walmart’s drainage system and its current level of efficiency.

“There has also been other construction in the area that might affect water flow,” Corbin said. “For one thing, there are five-foot-tall drainage chutes below State Route 260, meant to get the water over Cottonwood Ditch. So the water is being directed toward that area of UVX and Bates roads.”

Jennings said it’s conceivable that a 200,000-square-foot store that opened in 2004, such as Supercenter 1299, might not have had all the proper cleaning and other maintenance done on its drainage system over the past 15 years. However, he didn’t want to speculate prior to further discussions with his supervisors, the city and county.

Jennings seemed surprised to learn from a reporter that not only were there transient local residents sometimes camping on the vacant land adjacent to State Route 260, directly across from Walmart, but also that Garrison pointed out that seven Walmart shopping carts were found in that land on a recent inspection of the area.

Corbin said it’s also possible the number of people camping on the vacant land might be affecting flooding as well.

“We don’t know who owns that land,” Corbin said. “We’re going to talk with the ADOT about State Route 260 and see what can be done about access to that land from the highway.”

Garrison said there has been biomedical waste reportedly found in that vacant space as well. He said he’s talked to six homeowners in the area that sits below 260, but since UWX is a private road gated years ago by property owners looking to stop mass traffic cutting through to parts of Verde Village, government vehicles cannot easily or quickly access the area to assess or mitigate flooding.

“I’m not a big fan of gates,” Garrison said.

Garrison said the construction of an auto dealership next door to Walmart, with all its paving and large structure, has also had some type of impact on downhill drainage toward, across and beyond State Road 260. However, he made clear he’s neither assigning blame nor suggesting how the flooding should be mitigated, or by whom.

There have also been many homes constructed on higher ground above and to the east of Walmart over the past few decades, Corbin pointed out, so no one project likely had all of the impact on drainage.

Garrison and Corbin both said the 260 area is one of three spots along the eastern city-county boundary the two have discussed multiple times recently, and all three are along Cottonwood Ditch. Another spot is near Mount Mingus Road and State Route 89A and the other is in the Sawmill Cove area.

Corbin pointed out that the Citywide Drainage Master Plan is ranked No. 1 among 11 city priorities that have been allotted a collective $462,000 in a grant to the Yavapai County Flood Control District Fiscal 2020. Corbin said that master plan will touch on many aspects of the city’s drainage system that are of public concern.