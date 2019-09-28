OFFERS
Five things to know about Camp Verde Marshal’s Office National Night Out

Milfred Tewawina of the Yavapai-Apache Police Department participates in a recent Camp Verde National Night Out event. This year’s Camp Verde event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the town’s Community Center Gymnasium. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:16 p.m.

Tuesday is the annual occasion when the public is invited to meet their local law enforcement in the Camp Verde area.

Here are five things to know about the event.

ONE

Camp Verde’s National Night Out will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the town’s Community Center gymnasium.

The event was originally scheduled to be on the soccer field and at the ramada, but Stephen Butler, Sgt. with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office confirmed Tuesday that this year’s event would be held in the gym.

TWO

National Night Out was created more than 30 years ago as an effort to promote the Block Watch program.

The community-building campaign promotes partnerships between police and community, as well as an opportunity for neighborhood camaraderie.

THREE

Dep. Dave Freeman of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says that National Night out is a “great opportunity for the community to come out and talk with deputies and command staff.”

FOUR

Plenty of good eats at National Night Out, with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda and water available.

FIVE

For more information about National Night Out, contact Dep. David Freeman at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 928-554-8300.

