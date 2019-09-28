It’s all art every first Saturday in Jerome

Enjoy the fall evening in Jerome during the Oct. 5 First Saturday Art Walk.

Once again, the magical mountain town will be hosting a night filled with art, music and refreshments galore. Art Walk is the only night that galleries are open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Members all bring a fresh energy to the vibrant art scene in Jerome. With galleries and studios and many sponsoring businesses and restaurants offering specials, this is a festive night in Jerome.

The Spirit Room once again welcomes The Lingo Trio on Art Walk night beginning at 9pm. Visit Jerome Art Walk on the first Saturday of every month from 5-8 p.m. A free shuttle transports visitors from one end of town to the other throughout the evening. For more information visit www.jeromeartwalk.com or call Donna at (928) 649-2277

Cody DeLong just returned from the Grand Canyon Plein Air Invitational event as one of 25 artists from across the country to paint for a week and show those works and others in the historic Kolb Studio.

DeLong has work permanently on display as part of the collection at El Tovar, as well as pieces in Grand Canyon Conservancy collection and the National Park Service collection.

DeLong is now back in his studio, located at 300 Hull ave, between the visitors center and Spook Hall. He’s working on some new abstract Saguaro pieces, stop in and see these exciting new works.

Zen Mountain Gallery is currently featuring a large selection of ceramic work from local potters including Luna Patterson, Hans Miles, Dexter Woods, Michael Bolen, Ken Barnes, Elizabeth Bonzani, Laura Pokorny, Wally Asselberghs, Sue Morse, Mike Upp, Sharon Upp, Rick Rowley and more.

The work ranges from high fire to wood and salt fired pottery and sculptural work. With over sixty local artists the gallery also offers a large selection of painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry and glass. Please join Zen Mountain Gallery for October Art Walk to enjoy a glass of Arizona wine from Vino Zona with the gallery’s many artists.

Pura Vida Gallery will host a trunk show for Scottsdale jewelry artist Arlee Kasselman on the evening of the Jerome Art Walk.

Arlee’s jewelry is based on characteristics and meanings found in ancient geometric shapes and symbols. Each piece evokes individual style and self-expression by the wearer of the art piece. Join Arlee at Pura Vida Gallery for chocolates and champagne and be the first to see her newest creations.

At Made in Jerome Pottery you will always find different one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and there is still a good selection of Jerome Icon, Anne Bassett’s artwork. Can you find your house in one of her drawings? Hang with us in the kiln yard and let Hall and the Howlers entertain you on guitar, ukulele and washtub bass.

Opening reception for the artists on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk, Oct 5 from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Live music will be performed by Janice Paul.

DeLong’s work can be found online at CodyDeLong.com.