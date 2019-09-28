l Portal Enclave showcases works by Dawn Sutherland, Anya Kouznetsov

El Portal Sedona Hotel is excited to present the second Artist Enclave at the Oct. 4 1st Friday Art Walk.

Artists Dawn Sutherland and Anya Kouznetsov will be presenting their creations to the public at El Portal Sedona Hotel. Held from 5-8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, the Art Walk showcases both established and emerging artists representing a wide variety of mediums. Attendees of the Oct. 4 event will enjoy Sutherland’s enchanting Southwestern landscape paintings and Kouznetsov’s surreal scenes.

Once a year, El Portal has an open house and art show and this year owner Steve Segner has invited these two wonderful and talented Arizona artists. Dawn Sutherland, whose work the hotel has been showcasing for over ten years, and Anya Kouznetsov who Steve believes is an art prodigy, will be showcased.

Anya Kouznetsov’s parents have been coming to El Portal for years; the staff has watched her grow up. When Steve Segner saw her drawings and paintings she did for fun in her room at night he was amazed by her talent.

Anya Kouznetsov is an 18-year-old painter, and daughter of two Russian immigrants. Witnessing the challenges her family endured to establish new beginnings in an unfamiliar country ultimately incited her interest in navigating artistic avenues. Classically trained since the age of 8; she demonstrates the significance of solitude by creating surreal scenes and aims for her work to supply spectators with a place to contemplate independent of outside responsibilities.

During her years as a high school student, Anya participated in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and was honorably mentioned for her accomplishments in visual arts.

Additionally, she partnered with the owner of “Infinite Finds” in Cave Creek, Arizona to raise money for a charity aiming to help women suffering from cancer or auto-immune diseases. Now, freshly into her first year of college at Arizona State University, Anya intends to expand her artistic abilities and continue to advocate for the importance of art.

A former teacher and counselor, Dawn Sutherland has been a painter since 2001. After moving from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2004, Sutherland became captivated by the state’s striking blue skies, intricate canyons, and distant horizons. Inspired by the raw beauty of nature, she prefers painting outdoors.

Many of Sutherland’s works depict the majestic red rock formations of Sedona, as well as scenes of the Grand Canyon. For the past five years, she has been invited to participate in the annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art, which features selected artists painting in Plein air on location at the Canyon for a week. Sutherland is a founding member of Arizona Plein Air Painters and is also a member of The Nature Conservancy, Grand Canyon Conservancy, Best Friends Animal Society and Morris Animal Foundation.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit with the artists, and enjoy free drinks and food amidst the charming setting of El Portal.

Being centrally located, there are numerous other galleries to visit each highlighting artists with special exhibits, art events, and receptions.

Parking is available at Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, steps from the hotel and other local galleries.

For additional information call or visit 1.800.313.0017, www.ElPortalSedona.com