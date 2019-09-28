The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “Fleabag” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series “Fleabag”, broadcast to cinemas from London’s West End.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, this 80-minute play is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Playing to sold-out audiences in New York and London, don’t miss your chance to see this ‘legitimately hilarious show’ (New Yorker) on the big screen in high definition.

“Fleabag” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.