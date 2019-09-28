OFFERS
Sat, Sept. 28
Obituary: Eric Robert Painter 1960 - 2019

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 4:19 p.m.

Eric Robert Painter, born on April 17, 1960 in San Francisco, California.

He died on June 28, 2019 in Camp Verde, Arizona.

David’s Desert Chapel is handling the final arrangements.

