Obituary: Harry Edward Cipriano Sr. 1923-2019
Harry Edward Cipriano Sr. passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 95.
He was born October 19, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Harry served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WW II and Korea. He was married to Helen (Savel) on August 31, 1946, and they moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960 with their three sons.
He was a long-time employee of Shamrock Farms-Foods of Phoenix, retiring in November 1988 and moving to Clarkdale.
Harry leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Helen; three sons, Harry Edward Jr. and his wife Joan, Richard Charles and his wife Pamela Jo, who passed 2002; and Robert James.
He also leaves one granddaughter, Christy Cline; and is predeceased by his granddaughter, Michelle Cipriano, who passed in 2018; three great-granddaughters, Chloe Cline, Piper Cline, and Vivian Clarke. Arrangements were handled by Messinger Mortuary and private services were held in Phoenix, Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
- Lisa Dahl targets VOC for newest restaurant
- More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Expect lane closures, delays on 89A in canyon through fall
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Cottonwood Goodwill ribbon-cutting postponed
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: