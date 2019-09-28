Obituary: Janice A. Bowser, 1938 -2019

Janice A. Bowser, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 7, 2019, at her home in Rimrock, Ariz.

Jan was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Sparta, Mich., to Donald and Louise Passage.

The older sister of two brothers, her natural inclination to faithful, loving service showed at an early age.

After graduating from Grant High School in 1957, she briefly attended business school then found employment in Grand Rapids. Her brother, Curt, introduced her to James Bowser, a handsome new teacher and coach in Grant who swept her off her feet.

They married on Sept. 2, 1960, and made their first home in Michigan.

Over the 59 years of their marriage, they also lived in Hawaii and Arizona, retiring to her final earthly home in Rimrock, Ariz., in 2001.

She was a devoted wife, a loving mother to five children, and a doting grandmother to eight grandchildren. Her first great-grandchild, due to arrive this coming January, had already found a special place in Jan’s heart.

She is survived by her husband Jim, their five children; Jo Anne (Karlis) Galens, Covert, Mich.; Keri Lynn (Dan) Griffin, Greensboro, N.C.; James Alan (Tamara) Bowser, Grand Haven, Mich.; Kip Lance (Elizabeth) Bowser, Cleburne, Texas; and Amy Jo Russell, Vancouver, Wash.

Eight grandchildren include: Larissa Galens, Marga (Matthias) DeJongh, Zachary Bowser, Daniel (Hannah) Griffin, David (Jessica) Griffin, Natalija Galens, Kathryn Bowser, and Luke Bowser. Also surviving are her two brothers, Donald Curtis (Nancy) Passage and George Alan (Ann) Passage, and many nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by both of her parents and a daughter-in-law, Christina (Crider) Bowser.

Jan was an amazing woman whose talents showed in her cooking and baking skills, frequently given as expressions of care to others.

Family and friends enjoyed her delightful cakes, whether a “wacky cake,” or an unusually ornate or original creation.

Special occasions or ordinary family dinners with Mom were incomplete without one of her cakes, a jubilee, chocolate chip cookies, buckeyes, or some other delicious treat.

She often made tacos, pizza, or spaghetti dinners for the high school teams her husband coached. With others she was known for her pancit, a Filipino recipe she learned while living in Oahu.

Her sewing prowess demonstrated Jan’s thoughtfulness in the clothing and quilts she created for her family, as well as keepsake pillows for the high school wrestlers.

Each of her children and grandchildren received a unique, personal and exquisitely detailed quilt expressing both her artistry and her love for them.

Jan also enjoyed playing games with her loved ones, traveling, collecting lighthouse memorabilia and drawing house plans.

She was an active member of the Beaver Creek Adult Center, where she had many friends. Jan loved her church too and was involved in a Bible study group, music and dramatic productions with her church family at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Family and friends knew how much they meant to Jan because she told them and showed them in so many ways. They knew her as a caring and Godly woman, as described in Proverbs 31: “An excellent wife who can find? She is far more precious than jewels.

The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain. She does him good, and not harm, all the days of her life. … She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.

She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’” (Proverbs 31: 10-12, 26-29, ESV).

Jan’s highest devotion was to Jesus, her Lord and Savior, whom she looked forward to meeting.

She is now rejoicing with her Savior.

A celebration of life was held at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene on Sept. 14, 2019. In Jan’s memory, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene c/o Mortgage Fund 644 S. 7th Street Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Information provided by survivors.