Obituary: Patrick A. Martini, 1948-2019

Patrick A. Martini passed away on Sept. 5, 2019.

Pat was born to Gloria and Pat Martines in Long Island, New York, on March 17, 1948.

He attended Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station, New York.

Pat was an engineer who built cars, radios and computers during his career. He founded Custom Computer Technology (CCT).

Pat’s favorite place was Sedona, Arizona, where he settled in the early 80s.

He is survived by three daughters: Cheryl Martines, Michelle Martini (Nathan McCauley) and Jessica Martini; three grandchildren: Gabriella Jean Cusamano, Ransom McCauley and Junia McCauley.

Pat’s family wants to thank those at Verde Valley Christian Church, Austin House, Arizona Care Management and others who were gracious to Pat through his illness.

The family asks friends and community members to give to Sedona Area Homeless Alliance in honor of Pat’s life (sedonahomeless.org).

