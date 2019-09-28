Three things to know about Cottonwood National Night Out
COTTONWOOD — Here are things to know about the City of Cottonwood’s National Night Out, set for Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kids Park, 350 S. 12th Street, near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds:
ONE
National Night Out is a nationwide annual set of community-building events meant to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, with an emphasis on how law enforcement and citizens can work together on safety.
Nationally, the event happens the first Tuesday in August, with Clarkdale-Jerome and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office following this protocol. However, many Arizona communities, such as Cottonwood and Camp Verde, choose to hold theirs on the first Tuesday in October, when the temperature is usually cooler.
TWO
This year, the Cottonwood Police Department and the National Night Out committee put together an event that is free for the whole family.
Scheduled are martial arts demonstrations; taser, SWAT and canine demonstrations and displays of the Guardian Air Transport helicopter, first-responder vehicles and equipment on display. A flash-bang presentation is set for 5 p.m.; people or those with pets with noise sensitivities should carefully consider whether to attend this demonstration.
Taser demonstrations will involve static targets, rather than individuals.
There will be free hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones, cotton candy, soda, water and much more.
THREE
Last year’s Cottonwood National Night Out was canceled due to inclement weather. In the event there are poor weather conditions again, there will likely be a makeup date, avoid a complete cancellation two years in a row.
Businesses and others sponsor the event and booths are available.
If you or your organization is interested in having a booth, contact Sgt. Monica Kuhlt at 928-634-2741 or find the form on the event page on the Facebook.com page “Cottonwood Arizona Police Department” and fax the completed form to 928-639-0611.
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
- Lisa Dahl targets VOC for newest restaurant
- More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Expect lane closures, delays on 89A in canyon through fall
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Cottonwood Goodwill ribbon-cutting postponed
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: