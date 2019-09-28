OFFERS
Three things to know about Cottonwood National Night Out

This year the City of Cottonwood Police Department and the National Night Out (NNO) Committee has put together an event that is free for the whole family including martial arts demonstrations; Taser deployment; SWAT and K9 demos; free hot dogs; hamburgers; popcorn; snow cones; soda and water and much more. (VVN/File Photo)

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:22 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Here are things to know about the City of Cottonwood’s National Night Out, set for Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kids Park, 350 S. 12th Street, near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds:

ONE

National Night Out is a nationwide annual set of community-building events meant to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, with an emphasis on how law enforcement and citizens can work together on safety.

Nationally, the event happens the first Tuesday in August, with Clarkdale-Jerome and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office following this protocol. However, many Arizona communities, such as Cottonwood and Camp Verde, choose to hold theirs on the first Tuesday in October, when the temperature is usually cooler.

TWO

This year, the Cottonwood Police Department and the National Night Out committee put together an event that is free for the whole family.

Scheduled are martial arts demonstrations; taser, SWAT and canine demonstrations and displays of the Guardian Air Transport helicopter, first-responder vehicles and equipment on display. A flash-bang presentation is set for 5 p.m.; people or those with pets with noise sensitivities should carefully consider whether to attend this demonstration.

Taser demonstrations will involve static targets, rather than individuals.

There will be free hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones, cotton candy, soda, water and much more.

THREE

Last year’s Cottonwood National Night Out was canceled due to inclement weather. In the event there are poor weather conditions again, there will likely be a makeup date, avoid a complete cancellation two years in a row.

Businesses and others sponsor the event and booths are available.

If you or your organization is interested in having a booth, contact Sgt. Monica Kuhlt at 928-634-2741 or find the form on the event page on the Facebook.com page “Cottonwood Arizona Police Department” and fax the completed form to 928-639-0611.

