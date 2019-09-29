Celebrating 10 years of local art at Village Gallery

The Village Gallery of Local Artists will celebrate a milestone 10th anniversary Oct. 4 and the public is invited to join the party.

During the extended 1st Friday hours from 5-8 p.m., there will be food, drink and special entertainment by local artisan jeweler Patty Hoisch, who will perform an acoustic solo set during the evening.

Hoisch is a well- known singer whose popular band, “Yarrow,” performs regularly in the area.

The Gallery is located at 6512 Hwy 179, Sedona (VOC) at the Cortez roundabout.

Ten years ago, the building was occupied by a local business which maintained a small sales desk inside.

The owners invited an area artist to share the space and display her designer fashions. A decade later, the Village Gallery of Local Artists is a thriving business — more than 40 members strong.

The Village Gallery is a cooperative and cohesive group of artists who bring energy and love to a shared mission of fostering our boutique-style artist gallery as it continues to prosper and grow.

In addition to a group of enthusiastic and dedicated artists who take turns working at the gallery, other factors that contribute to the gallery’s success are the unique diversity of the collections found throughout the large exhibit space and the welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

The gallery is home to wood artists, metal crafters, potters, sculptors, fabric artists and fashion designers, jewelers, glass, mosaic, batik, gourd, kaleidoscope and mixed media artists, photographers, traditional Native American artists, and fine arts painters and printers. Several members focus on spiritual and healing themes in their works.

From Trip Advisor: “Friendly, diverse gallery with affordable art,” “First class artists’ gallery- not a souvenir shop,” “Cool place to shop for very good quality gifts at reasonable prices,” “Inspiring creations by talented local people,” Kind and welcoming staff,” “Great gift shop where you can find something for everyone on your list.”

Visit www.sedonalocalartists.com or call 928-284-1416 The gallery is open 10-6 daily.