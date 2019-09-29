Crash involved motorcycle, car in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — A Saturday evening crash in Cottonwood led to a motorcyclist and a car passenger being transported to a hospital.

Cottonwood Police were called to the 1500 block of East State Road 89A, between 12th Street and Main Street, Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. They found, according to a report, a silver 2019 Toyota that had been struck on the passenger side by a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle.

Cottonwood Fire Department personnel treated the motorcyclist, who was taken to Verde Valley Medical Center with “various injuries.”

The motorcycle was moderately damaged and was towed from the scene.

The crash investigation revealed that Toyota was traveling across the road from a store across the street and appeared to be attempting to enter a driveway when it was struck by the motorcycle.

The Toyota also suffered moderate damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and was towed from the scene.

The collision caused the passenger-side airbags to deploy.

The front-seat passenger of the Toyota was also transported to VVMC with injuries, including a shard of glass that had protruded into the passenger’s side.

No word was available about the condition of either victim as of this writing.

The driver of the Toyota, who apparently avoided serious injury, was cited for failing to control speed to avoid an accident.