OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Crash involved motorcycle, car in Cottonwood

A member of the Cottonwood Police Department to cleans up broken glass at the scene of a motorcycle-car collision Saturday evening on East State Road 89A in Cottonwood. The exact severity of two people taken to a hospital was unknown as of this writing. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

A member of the Cottonwood Police Department to cleans up broken glass at the scene of a motorcycle-car collision Saturday evening on East State Road 89A in Cottonwood. The exact severity of two people taken to a hospital was unknown as of this writing. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 7:15 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Saturday evening crash in Cottonwood led to a motorcyclist and a car passenger being transported to a hospital.

Cottonwood Police were called to the 1500 block of East State Road 89A, between 12th Street and Main Street, Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. They found, according to a report, a silver 2019 Toyota that had been struck on the passenger side by a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle.

Cottonwood Fire Department personnel treated the motorcyclist, who was taken to Verde Valley Medical Center with “various injuries.”

The motorcycle was moderately damaged and was towed from the scene.

The crash investigation revealed that Toyota was traveling across the road from a store across the street and appeared to be attempting to enter a driveway when it was struck by the motorcycle.

The Toyota also suffered moderate damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and was towed from the scene.

The collision caused the passenger-side airbags to deploy.

The front-seat passenger of the Toyota was also transported to VVMC with injuries, including a shard of glass that had protruded into the passenger’s side.

No word was available about the condition of either victim as of this writing.

The driver of the Toyota, who apparently avoided serious injury, was cited for failing to control speed to avoid an accident.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Motorcyclist killed near Verde Heights
Bumper cars in Cottonwood
Troopers respond to multi-vehicle collision on I-17
Racing Through Jerome
Verde Livestock Transportation cattle hauler involved in 24-car wreck

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News