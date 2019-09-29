You are invited once again to another Jerome Historical Society’s Ghost Walk performance.

This will be the 16th annual presentation, so please come to the Town of Jerome to experience some of Jerome’s past.

The Jerome Ghost Walk is scheduled for Oct. 11-12 (Friday & Saturday evenings), starting at 6:30 p.m. at Spook Hall, located on Hull Avenue just below Main Street, with a new performance starting every ½ hour.

There will be six shows nightly. You can purchase tickets online at jeromehistoricalsociety.com or at the door.

Friday’s performance is $15 and Saturday’s is $20 (Children age 10 and under are admitted free).

Additional information can be found on our website or by calling the Jerome Historical Society at 928-634-1066.