Goldenstein Gallery celebrates 16th annual Cowboys and Indians Show

Friday, Oct. 4, Goldenstein Gallery kicks off a most anticipated exhibition of the season the 16th annual Cowboys and Indians Show.

Encapsulating the pioneering spirit of the quintessential Native and Western cultures, collectors are enthralled by the work of these artists that are deeply rooted in tradition yet flourishing with new styles portraying the imaginations of today.



This exhibition of the contemporary art of the iconic American West is recognized by NatGeo Tourism for its support in sustaining and enhancing the unique geographic character of the region.

Among the stars of this special show are David DeVary, known for his “Cowboys & Cowgirls with Attitude,” Ben Wright and his bold multi-layered Native American paintings, Carla Romero with paintings inspired by her great-grandmother’s heritage of Acoma Pueblo, Upton Ethelbah (Greyshoes) named 2009 Living Treasure by the Museum of Native American Arts and Culture, Ray Tigerman’s impressionist depictions of Native figures, Kevin McCarthy with new paintings and allegorical sculpture by James Muir.

These artists offer an unprecedentedly broad range of stylistic interpretations.

Join them in the gallery for the opening reception on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and meet visiting artists Ray Tigerman, Ben Wright, David DeVary, Upton Ethelbah, Kevin McCarthy and Ali Mignonne as well as mingling and being inspired by renowned local artists.

Ali will be taking part in the Goldenstein Gallery Artists in Residence and Finding My Bliss exhibit at L’Auberge De Sedona Resort. For a complete listing please go to www.GoldensteinArt.com

A special addition to this show will be vintage Native American jewelry, pottery and also special paintings by RC Gorman.

David DeVary is well-loved and collected for his “Cowboys & Cowgirls with Attitude!” His use of bright yellow slickers, often black hats that shield the eyes and the cowboy’s own natural body language helps create a striking, almost ethereal portraits.

Balance, connectivity, and spirituality are attributes that Ben Wright strives for in his life and artwork. He uses powerful imagery, juxtaposed with bold colors and neutrals, in combination with a sophisticated glazing technique. Sacred colors, numbers and shapes play an integral role in his work, including the Medicine Wheel, and the four directions.

Kevin McCarthy, a talented sculptor and painter will unveil new paintings. Kevin grew up in his father studio, famed western painter Frank McCarthy, and carries on his tradition in fine art.

Upton “Greyshoes” Ethelbah was born to a White Mountain Apache father and a Santa Clara Pueblo mother, and creates limited edition bronzes of his stone originals, which reflect the same sense of movement and power yet add an entirely new dimension through richly colored patinas.

Visiting artist Ali Mignonne, here to kick off the Finding Your Bliss exhibit at the renowned L’Auberge De Sedona Resort also will be attending the opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.



The public can view her work at Goldenstein Gallery and as part of the public art exhibit Finding My Bliss at L’Auberge de Sedona.

You can see her creating her very special pieces as Artist In Residence at L’Auberge on Oct. 4-8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on their artists, artwork, Art Exhibits at the Gallery and at L'Auberge de Sedona, and Artists in Residence visit GoldensteinArt.com.

