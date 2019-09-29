It’s a festival of color at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona’s favorite season has arrived, and Rowe Fine Art Gallery is ready to welcome fall with open arms – and open doors.

Let your senses be dazzled during the Festival of Color on Friday, Oct. 4, 5 to 8 p.m. Just like the leaves along Oak Creek are ablaze with color in October, the gallery is alight with new and vibrant works of art by the likes of painters Jen Farnsworth and Dane Chinnock and sculptor Joshua Tobey. Stop by the gallery for a glass of wine and experience the reflection of the season in art.

Good Morning Sunshine is one of Farnsworth’s newest pieces. This wildlife oil painter, who lives in the color capital of Sedona, has long said the hues of her paintings are just as important as the subject matter. Conveniently for Farnsworth, the colors and the wildlife are both seen in her actual backyard. “As a colorist oil painter, I experience the world in vibrant, unexpected and joyful color,” said Farnsworth. “My love of wildlife and nature is expressed in my art with colors as bold and beautiful as the experiences I hope to capture and share with my paintings.”

Prescott-based painter Dane Chinnock was born in Tucson. He recently spent time in his hometown where he wandered the streets of South Tucson, which inspired him to bring even more color into his landscapes.

One of the resulting paintings, 19th and 8th, can be seen during the Festival of Color. “I realize some people find the desert colors bland and ordinary,” said Chinnock. “But I find the desert colors quite fascinating, especially when perpendicular to the bold colors of a south Tucson street scene. It is where natural color and imaginative color coincide. Bold and bland become one, without finagling.”

And finally, impressionistic wildlife sculptor Joshua Tobey, who calls Loveland, Colorado, home, has taken his colorful patinas in a whole new direction with his bronze sculpture, Love Song.

This new piece depicts a very green tree frog. “Green is an unusual hue for me, mostly because it’s a challenge,” says Joshua. “But a sculptor needs a challenge, and I do like to create a new patina for every new edition. I went through many batches until I found a green that worked – lots of trial and error. Let’s just say the studio was littered with a plague of tree frogs in various shades of green for many, many days.”

Come celebrate warm days, cool nights and stunning color – both in nature and in art –at Rowe Fine Art Gallery!

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists.

The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.