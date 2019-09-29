Jerome Co-Op presents ‘FACTS and Fantasy’

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery presents, “FACTS and Fantasy,” a two-member show featuring the works of Judy Jaaskelainen and Marsha Foutz.

Judy Jaaskelainen says, “The theme of my last Featured Artist Show, was ‘Scattered’. As it turns out that theme would also be appropriate for my up-coming show, ‘FACTS and Fantasy’ (with the opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 5), at Jerome Artist’s Cooperative Gallery.”

She goes on to say, “After a couple of non-productive years I seem to have recently gone off in many creative directions, experimenting with both subject matter and media. Included in my subjects are Endangered Species, Collage Portraits, Images from Paris, France, Africa, Southern Utah, and around Santa Fe, New Mexico. I am generally considered a Watercolor artist. I have lately experimented with small clay creations, textures on wood, acrylic paints and a variety of stamping techniques. This has been both exciting and a bit challenging….(but mostly fun!)”

Marsha Foutz has been making satirical, one-of-a-kind ceramic chess sets since 1986. At this show, she will be presenting her 25th (and perhaps final) chess set.

“Different Worlds,” portrays the colorful, lively indigenous people of the world on one side of the chess board. The other side shows the ‘ho-hum’ population of corporate America.” Other types of ceramic sculptural pieces continue Marsha’s theme of ironic humor.

Her functional pieces show her love of color. The entire show will be detailed with design and color, as “No surface is left plain,” Marsha exclaims, and credits her ironic sense of humor to having survived 35 years of teaching in the classroom.

Please join the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery for a lively opening and reception for the artists on Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m., at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, located in the historic Hotel Jerome, 502 Main Street in Jerome.

Light refreshments will be served, and Janice Paul will provide live music for the event. Everyone is welcome.

For visitors coming from the Verde Valley area, there is free parking at the large brick Jerome High School on the left side as you enter Jerome from the Cottonwood/Clarkdale area.

For those coming from the Prescott area, there is free parking behind the fire station on your left as you enter Jerome from Prescott.

Both parking areas offer free shuttle rides to destinations all over Jerome for Art Walk events.

The Jerome Artists' Cooperative Gallery is comprised of 37 local member-artists who work in a wide variety of media.

