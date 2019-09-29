Michael Peach debuts ‘What’s In A Name?!’ at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum presents Michael Peach in a performance of his new original show “What’s In A Name?!” Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Peach’s show features his unique blend of original cowboy poetry with a tongue-in-cheek look at Arizona and local history, also incorporating jokes, stories, and first-person narrative.

This new show both exposes and pokes fun at quirky Arizona places and how they got their names, among other amusing history-based stories and themes.

“Did the Aztecs settle in the Verde Valley? Is Coconino a Spanish term meaning “Chocolate Child”? Is losing a finger enough to get a place named after you? Are Courthouse Rock and Cathedral Butte suffering from an identity crisis?

Did the Yavapais make fun of the Lone Ranger? Was a local town misnamed because of bad penmanship?”, asks Peach. Expect answers to these and other Arizona naming questions as Michael “Coyote” Peach tells his stories. Oh, and by the way, rumor has it that Mike himself uses an alias!

An award-winning actor, playwright and historian, Peach is especially good at bringing to life history and his subjects. But, he isn’t afraid to also spin some tall tales, too. Informative and entertaining, Mike’s shows have long been a favorite of university, state and national parks, and historically-oriented audiences.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, with children under 12 free. Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Park in Uptown.

It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Museum’s exhibits include stories of area pioneers, movies made in Sedona, cowboy life, vintage vehicles and antique orchard and fruit processing equipment demonstrations. The red rock home and fruit packing shed along with the tractor shed are listed on the National Historic Register. For more information about this presentation or the Museum, call 928-282-7038.