Oak Creek Vineyards hosts Culinary Chili (and stew) Cook-Off

Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Vineyards will host the annual Cornville Chili and Stew Cookoff.

This is the first time in its 15-year history that the event has expanded to include stew.



A $4 admission fee will include unlimited chili sampling, a bottle of water, and a chance to vote for the People’s Choice chili or stew winner. Attendees will also have a chance to win amazing door prizes such as a tequila/margarita basket, cookbooks, gift certificates, and so much more.

The vineyards are located at 1555 N Page Springs Rd. in Cornville.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before and has grown from 23 contestants to 40.

There are two divisions; “The People’s Choice,” and the Official Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) cook-off. Those who are competing in the official CASI cook-off have a chance to proceed to the state finals and then on to the nationals.

While the People’s Choice winners will be chosen by all those in attendance, the CASI winner(s) will be selected by area judges. One of the illustrious judges is Robert Barr, the executive chef of Yavapai College and another is Yavapai County Supervisor Thomas Thurman.

The People’s Choice Contest gives individuals a chance to share their favorite family recipes, try something new or just delight and amaze culinary adventurers.

The top two People’s Choice winners will receive a $50 Whole Foods gift certificate and a culinary experience.

In addition to tasting traditional family chili and stew recipes, attendees will have an opportunity to try inventive chefs’ creations which include a wide variety of chilis and stews including: Bourbon Barrel, Seafood Splash, Italian Heirloom Surprise, Polish Pleasure, Elk, Grasshopper and Vegetarian.

The Wine Tasting Crew at Oak Creek Vineyards will have their work cut out for them as they call upon their expertise to pair exotic types of chili and stew with a wine or beer which will enhance its flavor to create a true culinary adventure.



In addition to enjoying chili, wine and beer, the event will include music by the amazing folk rock singer/songwriter Leigh Lesho.

There will also be arts and crafts exhibits, and games such as Cornhole and darts. For more information, visit oakcreekvineyards.net.