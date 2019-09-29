Old Town Center for the Arts presents ‘Viva la Verde!’

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a special showing of a very important documentary, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

Viva la Verde is a documentary film about the values, threats, and stewardship of the Verde River.

The independent project has been seven years in the making. It explores the past, present and future of Arizona rivers, using the foremost surviving perennial river in Arizona, the Verde River as a case study.



Viva la Verde unveils the value of and the threats to Northern Arizona’s upper Verde River, a little-known and under-appreciated river supporting some of the best surviving riparian habitat in the Southwest.

The 57-minute film, produced by Hugh Denno and Gary Beverly, tells the story of the history, ecology, geology, and hydrology of the river using animations and interviews with scientists and river activists.

The film features outstanding photography and video footage collected during five years of exploring the river. It combines amazing wildlife photos and video with educational animated sequences, expert interviews, and an original soundtrack.



Viva la Verde concludes by demonstrating how individual citizens can help preserve this unique and wonderful river, the only surviving living perennial river in Arizona.

About Hueman Productions:

“Our goal is to empower audiences to take action that will ensure a healthy future for the Verde and other southwestern rivers by utilizing practical strategies for water conservation,” filmmaker Hugh Denno commented. “At every stage of its development Viva la Verde has proven to be a very effective tool that successfully communicates the significance of our water resource choices and the precarious state of the Verde River and other southwestern desert rivers.”

Hugh Denno is the cinematographer, producer, editor and Director of Viva la Verde. He began his film career in 2006 while exploring the depths of the Amazon as a volunteer.

Over 15 years of professional experience as a naturalist, experiential educator, and wilderness guide has prepared him to be a great storyteller. Hugh says, “traveling and working in the wilderness teaches us how to accomplish monumental goals with minimal resources.”

For ticket information and to learn more about the concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit www.oldtowncenter.org. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.