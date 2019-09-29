Sedona artists welcome autumn for 1st Friday in the Galleries

Friday, Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m., the Sedona Gallery Association invites you to support and enjoy the arts during 1st Friday in the Galleries.

This is a free event open to the public, giving art lovers the opportunity to: meet with artists, explore Sedona’s art galleries and take part in nibbling on appetizers with drinks.

Begin your autumn adventures in art by visiting The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony and Radiance: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery. Within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, this energetically pleasing space will celebrate the winged creatures of nature with paintings and origami artwork featuring cranes, ravens, and owls.

Next up, pop into Vue Gallery where the outdoors comes to life through wind sculptures. Enjoy the fresh fall air while strolling through a grassy gallery entrance, with a variety of copper and stainless steel spinning works. Once inside the gallery, view nature-inspired modern art by Debbie Angell.

Renee Taylor Gallery is also within Tlaquepaque and is sure to spark the beginning of your holiday shopping list. From gold jewelry to modern art, this Sedona gallery holds plenty of wonderful pieces to drool over.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery encourages all art lovers to stop in during the gallery’s ‘Festival of Color’, to experience vibrant new paintings and sculptures by the likes of Dane Chinnock, Jen Farnsworth, and Joshua Tobey – for one night only!

Also celebrating colors of fall, Mountain Trails Gallery hosts, ‘Vibrant Expressions: The Colors of Autumn’, featuring traditional as well as contemporary, vibrant paintings by award-winning artists: Gregory Stocks, Linda Glover Gooch, Joshua Been, Michele Condrat, Simon Winegar and a host of other award-winning painters.

Prior to leaving Tlaquepaque don’t forget to stroll upstairs for a glimpse of inspiring paintings by Honshin at The Ascending Spirit Gallery: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery. Enjoy a wealth of color and stunning cases full of spiritually-inspired jewelry pieces.

In West Sedona, be sure to explore The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa For You, where you will find stunning works completed in Prismacolor, colored pencil, by Susan Munich Henkels. These up close and personal visions of trees, branches, leaves, and life are sure to inspire you.

Also in West Sedona, ALT Gallery will be exhibiting landscape estate art and western estate art, in varying mediums.

With some of the finest estate works in Arizona, it will not be difficult to outfit and/or design any Southwest home or office after visiting this art gallery.

For more information on Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries or to learn more about this month’s individual art gallery receptions, visit: www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.