Tom & Shondra take stage at Relics for ‘Boomers Crooners & Broadway’

Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun, laughter and loads of music as Relics Restaurant & Roadhouse welcomes back popular Sedona entertainers Tom & Shondra and Steve Sandner with their show, “Boomers Crooners Broadway & More!” Monday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.



This musically sensational show features three seasoned entertainers, who recently enjoyed a successful performance tour throughout southern Arizona.

Together these three combine their talents in this power-packed 75-minute show full of handpicked selections from their versatile song repertoire. You’ll enjoy songs from the American Songbook 40’s era of Frank Sinatra, Fabulous 50’s Favorites, Sensational 60’s & 70’s featuring tunes of Sonny & Cher, Nancy Sinatra, Billy Joel and Neil Diamond to name a few. Add a dash of Country, a smattering of Broadway Show tunes, Comedy & costume changes and audience participation and you’ve got a complete fun & family-friendly experience of live entertainment

Shondra said, “Out of all of the dinner shows Tom & I have performed, this is by far my favorite because it includes some unplugged versions with Steve on keys, the huge array of music genres and some really fun surprises.”

Tom added, “Having Steve Sandner with us in this show is a real treat for us. Steve is one of the best pianists and jazz singers in the business. His fans and friends will get a kick out of seeing him away from his keyboard and the terrific songs he sings solo in this show.”

When making dinner reservations at Relics, show tickets are available at a discounted price of $15 per person. The show-only tickets are $20 per person with a two-drink minimum.

For reservations, call Relics at (928) 282-1593.

All show tickets are available for purchase at TomAndShondra.com.