The Western Land Celebrated at Bryant Nagel Galleries

Martin Blundell: The Western Land opens at Bryant Nagel Galleries with an artist reception from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

An Artist Talk presented at 5:45 that evening by the accomplished landscape artist.

The exhibition showcases Blundell’s paintings that so successfully capture the grand vistas, plateaus, rock faces and vast skies unique to Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

His paintings are executed with impasto brushwork and pallet knife application of oil paint allowing his painting to create a rich surface quality supported by saturated color.





“I’ve experienced moments of awe-inspiring light at sunrise and sunset, and sensational atmospheric changes during storms. I’m also mesmerized by the commonplace: a field, a farm, or a structure ... The calm transitions of the seasons motivate me to explore the relationships of color, while I rely heavily on intuition to guide the outcome of my paintings.”

Working from drawings, photographs and comp studies, Blundell generally has two paintings in process at any time. As Blundell notes, “Awareness is a beginning place for art making. Consciousness of the environment, the landscape, figure, interiors etc. can start an investigation of visual possibilities. … Through this myriad of input and translation we experience moments of creativity that are unique, recorded by the physical events of paint and brush. We compose, we organize, we recapitulate, we find the line, and reach the color and value in successive applications until we resign to a completion. Finally, we hope to achieve a visually poetic and autonomous result.”

Blundell’s studies in art began early, winning him recognition as a Utah High School Sterling Scholar in art. He went on to graduate with honors from the University of Utah where he received a BFA in printmaking and drawing. When he began showing his fine art, awards in local and national competitions brought him continuing acclaim.

Martin Blundell has received acknowledgments and awards from the Utah Watercolor Society, the University of Utah, Bountiful Davis Art Center, Utah Arts Council, the Springville Museum of Art, and the Dixie University Sears Museum. He was included in the University of Utah Marriott Library Notable Utah Artist Project and has completed various commissions, including a recent pro bono mural for the University of Utah Primary Children’s Hospital Forever Young Zone. Martin Blundell’s paintings are included in private and corporate collections around the United States.

The exhibition lasts through Oct. 20.

