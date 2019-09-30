County planning commission narrowly approves Colt Grill

After 2½ hours of deliberation, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission narrowly approved recommending the Colt BBQ & Spirits Restaurant application. After failing the first vote, a re-vote passed 5-3 to send the application on to the Board of Supervisors.

The Colt 804 Grill, commonly referred to as the Colt Grill, is a popular restaurant in Old Town Cottonwood that has earned a Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor. Its concept is to have fresh food made daily, a pleasant atmosphere, and lower prices because customers serve themselves.

The owner, Brenda Clouston, lives in the Village of Oak Creek and hopes to have her restaurant in her “own hometown”.

The place chosen is the old location of the Blue Moon Café, just south of Ace Hardware on State Route 179 in the same building as Sedona Digs and Absolute Bikes.

The lack of available parking historically has been a serious problem, and the P&Z Commission struggled long and hard to see a way clear to approving this application.

The Commission received 11 letters of opposition, 14 letters of support, and a signed two-page petition in support. It was clear to all who attended the meeting that a majority of the residents want the Colt Grill to come to the Village. However, the serious lack of parking, potential noise and outdoor smoker were serious concerns by many of the surrounding residents and businesses.

After much discussion pro and con, the P&Z commission advised that they could only support this application if the applicant agreed to reduce the outdoor dining area by 560 feet, removing the plan to have a patio area on the north side of the building. The front patio will remain. This was agreed to by the applicant, and the Commission then approved the recommendation to proceed.

The application that was approved stipulated that the major PAD amendment is limited to:

• 1090 square feet of patio in front of building. Side patio (to north) removed.

• Non-amplified music

• 61-space parking requirement waived to 49 spaces.

• Onsite consumption of alcohol permitted.

• Applicant to submit an updated site plan prior to the County Supervisor meeting

The application will now move to the Board of Supervisors for final review at their meeting on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. located at the Cottonwood Annex, 10 South 6th St, Cottonwood.



If you have questions or want to submit comments or concerns, mail letters to Attn: Leah Brock, Yavapai County Development Services, 10 South 6th St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



You can also email her at Leah.Brock@yavapai.us. On all correspondence, make sure you reference in your Subject line: Colt Grill APN 405-33-303B and include your name and address.