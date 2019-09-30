KSB to present 'Fossil Creek – Management and Opportunities'

Keep Sedona Beautiful's Oct. 9 Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series features a presentation about Fossil Creek by Marcos Roybal, Fossil Creek project coordinator, Coconino National Forest, Red Rock Ranger District.

This presentation is free to members, residents and visitors -- all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.



The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.

“Fossil Creek is one of Arizona’s gems,” explains Mr. Roybal. “Its crystal-clear, blue-green waters are the lifeblood of a rich riparian corridor, native fish and wildlife, unique geology, deep cultural connections, and outstanding recreation opportunity. To protect these values, in 2009 Congress designated Fossil Creek as a Wild and Scenic River, one of only two in the state.”

Roybal will provide an overview of Fossil Creek’s recent history and the features that make the area special. He will also look ahead to the area’s management and opportunities for collaboration under the forthcoming comprehensive management plan.

Marcos Roybal works for the Coconino National Forest and leads development of the Comprehensive River Management Plan for the Fossil Creek Wild and Scenic River.

He has been with the Forest Service for eight years and previously worked on the Kaibab National Forest as a National Environmental Policy Act planner. He has also worked for the Forest Stewards Guild and Genzyme Genetics in New Mexico.

Roybal has a master’s degree in water resources and community and regional planning from the University of New Mexico, as well as a BS in natural resource management from Colorado State University. He grew up in New Mexico and enjoys spending his leisure time on our public lands.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



Its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928.282.4938.