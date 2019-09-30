OFFERS
New faces, new places and facelift on local restaurant scene

The Gonzalez family: Claudia, Leonardo, and Tanya in front of their newly acquired restaurant, Mr. Tamaliza, next to Chase Bank on SR 179. Photo by The Dunnery

By JEFF and SUZIE DUNN The Dunnery
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 10:52 a.m.

photo

Alex and Levi are prepared to serve you breakfast at Rotten Johnny's.

Mr. Tamaliza replaces Walter’s in the ranch house, next to Chase Bank on SR 179. The Gonzalez family, owners of the Tamaliza Group of restaurants, has brought their winning tacos, tamales and burritos to the VOC from their main kitchen at Tamaliza’s on 89A, near the airport. Two items remain on the menu from Walter’s: Vienna Hot Dogs and Thrifty Ice Cream. Closed Sunday and Monday, Mr. Tamaliza is open Tu-Sat 11-7. Catering is available. Call 928.202.9056

Javelina Cantina in the Hillside Shops on SR 179 is newly appointed with tables, chairs and a more open and friendly atmosphere. The menu has been upgraded and includes delicious Poblano rellenos and loaded shrimp tacos. Go to javelinacantinasedona.com for hours, menus and specials.

Dave’s Dogs has opened in what formerly housed Marrakech in Bell Rock Plaza, next to the barber. Besides a variety of hot dogs, Dave’s also serves mac and cheese, nachos, shave ice and kettle corn. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11-11. Owner Dave Felder is also operating restaurant delivery service between Sedona and the VOC for Picazzo’s, Momo’s, The Secret Garden, Dellepiane, Corner Table, and Rotten Johnny’s. Check out SedonaGoldMenus.com

Rotten Johnny’s is once again a morning coffee hangout, absent from The Collective on SR 179 since Nicky and Chef John Romagli closed The Village Grind and opened Rotten Johnny’s Pizza Pie. Locals begged, Snap Fitness brought more customers and staff became available for John to reconsider providing coffee, just in the morning. In addition to coffee, Rotten Johnny’s offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, fruit plates, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, muffins and even 8” morning pizzas! Stated daily hours for coffee are from 7-11 am, but on the QT, manager Jeff told us that locals will find the door open earlier. Telephone 928 641 6586 for daily specials. Sedona Gold will provide delivery for your breakfast in bed.

Butterfly Burgers, the fourth area restaurant for the Dahl Group, formally opens in Sedona Vista Village after press time. Attending a soft opening gave us a feeling of decadence, especially inhaling the ice cream shakes. More later.

Thanks to the restaurant owners and employees for sharing their time and smiles for our article. We wish them well and do so appreciate the variety of dining establishments in the VOC.

Health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at the Dunnery

