Rotary Student Exchange Program connects the world

Since 1929, Rotary International has sent young people around the globe to build understanding and experience new cultures.

Currently, about 9,000 students are sponsored by Rotary clubs every year. Typically, secondary school students are sent to another country for a year-long stay, generally living with multiple host families during the year and being expected to perform daily tasks within the household as well as attend school in the host country.

“Outbound” Rotary exchange students are students from the US going to another country. “Inbound” students are those students from other countries joining the US program .

Sedona Rotary’s current “inbound” student is Louise Desquesnes from Belgium. She is senior at the Sedona Red Rock High School and is currently staying with the Paul Tibbs family in Sedona. The Sedona Rotary Club is sponsoring her but all the Rotary Clubs in the area support exchange students.

Sedona area students interested in the exchange program should contact Jennette Bill, local Rotarian Youth Exchange Officer, at 928-301-1363.

Each “inbound” student stays with three host families, with each family hosting 1/3 of the school year. Welcoming an exchange student into your home brings new friends and connections around the world into your life. If Rotary or non-Rotary families are interested in hosting an “inbound” exchange student, contact Rotarian Jennette Bill.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m. The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.