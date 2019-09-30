Sedona Fire District open house scheduled Oct. 8
SEDONA – As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Sedona Fire District will host an open house and pancake breakfast at Fire Station #3 in the Village of Oak Creek Oct. 8, 7-9 a.m.
Sedona Fire Station #3 is located at 125 Slide Rock Road in the Village of Oak Creek.
“This is a great opportunity for community members to drop by the station and get information on fire prevention, have a few pancakes and to meet our new Fire Chief, Jon Trautwein,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis.
SFD is also planning to offer station tours, fire extinguisher demonstrations and other activities.
“Please come join us for breakfast and meet some of your firefighters,” said Davis, “We look forward to seeing you there.”
For more information on the open house, please visit https://www.sedonafire.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Open-House-2019.pdf.
