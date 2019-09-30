OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 30
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Sept. 30, 2019

By Ted Grussing
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 8:50 a.m.

Today was one of those absolutely beautiful days … woke up with the sound of rain drumming the roof of my warm cabin in the woods overlooking the Upper Eau Claire lake … a couple of rollovers and a decision to rest up from the effort of waking up. It was cold, rainy and windy … checked the weather channel app, so I knew.

After a while I rolled out, exercised and brewed a pot of coffee, relaxed some more and thought about the things I had planned to do and abandoned all of them. More coffee, a nap and the decision to catch up on emails (more than 200 behind) and in between more naps I got pretty much caught up. Late afternoon I headed down to the dock, but it was still misting, cold and windy, so it was easy to turn back and head up to the cabin. Then the thought of going deer hunting occurred to me … finally, purpose for the day. I grabbed my trusty camera, out the door and into the car and slow driving down the back roads up here … it was perfect and I got a couple of hundred shots, dumped about half of them and now have a fine collection of deer to work on when I return home.

Normally I just see does, but today I was able to get close to an eight point buck and his portrait is attached … handsome young guy and based on all the fawns I saw, he has been very busy. Fun!

Things to worry about if you are so inclined. The moon is receding from the earth at the rate of an inch or so every year and in not that long of a time (galactically speaking) we will no longer get full solar eclipses … even further out the moon will escape our gravitational field and chart her own course through the solar system. We will have rather flat tides, if any and the loss of the stabilizing influence of the moons gravitational field may cause our wobbly rotation to change so that one pole may be in total darkness for six months or more, while the other bakes in the sun 24/7 for months on end. Since the sun is the source of our warmth, earth could be a very inhospitable place. All this is currently taking place, but since our life spans are so short, we have nothing to worry about … a good reason to not seek to live too long. 😊 Thank you Rich.

Up to Duluth in the morning and then back here … Minneapolis on Tuesday and home on Thursday … think I’ll take another nap … seems like a good thing to do.

Have a beautiful day … smile and keep breathing and encourage others to do so too.

Ted

So each one to his wish, and as for me,

I sit tonight and wait

To find the answers to my soul in me,

And in the beauty of the sky and sea.

Max Ehrmann

