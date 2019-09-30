Understanding process and procedure of Colt Grill project

As we settle into the last quarter of the year both the temperatures and activity seem to have declined, resulting in a somewhat shorter meeting than we have had recently.

At the Sept. 12 Big Park Council meeting the most notable item for consideration was the Major PAD Amendment application submitted by the Colt Grill to Yavapai County for the space that was formerly occupied by the Blue Moon Café, in the same building as Sedona Digs Furniture.



The primary elements of the Major PAD Amendment were to allow for liquor service, an outdoor dining patio and variance permitting lower than the required number of parking spaces.

After thorough evaluation of the Major PAD Amendment details, and the long term past use of the location as a restaurant, the Big Park Council’s Planning and Zoning Committee forwarded a resolution to the Big Park Council Board of Representatives proposing that the Council recommend to the County approval of the application with significant limiting stipulations related to permitted uses of the property.

The Council discussed the Committees’ resolution at length and with some strong differences of opinion. It is always important to keep in mind that the Big Park Council Board has representatives voting for as many as 28 different members of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council and the members represent many different neighborhoods and interests.

The final vote of the Council’s representatives was 12 in favor and 6 against. BPRCC members voting against recommending the County approve the application were; VOCA, Bell Rock Plaza, Canyon Mesa Townhomes, La Barranca I, Pine Creek 2 and Valley Vista Estates.

As a procedural update for anyone following this application, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission considered the Colt Grill Major PAD Amendment on Sept. 19.

At that meeting, following substantial public comment and County staff’s recalculation and reduction of the needed parking spaces and the applicant’s reduction of the outdoor patio size by almost 1,100 square feet the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Colt Grill’s application related to the old Blue Moon Café space with a five to three in favor vote.

The Colt Grill’s application would next be expected to be heard by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors in October in Cottonwood.

And as a final procedural matter, the BPRCC has changed the schedule for creating and distributing the upcoming meeting agendas to the week before, providing a full seven days advance knowledge of upcoming topics.