Verde Independent wins 16 state journalism awards
CHANDLER – The Verde Independent received 16 Arizona Newspaper Association awards for individual excellence, newspaper excellence, and advertising excellence at the association’s Sept. 28 meeting and fall convention at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler.
Sportswriter James Kelley won three awards, including first place and third place for Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage, and second place for Best Sports Column. Kelley has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2017.
Staff photographer Vyto Starinskas won a second place award for Best News Photograph. Starinskas has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2014.
Staff reporter Bill Helm won a second place award for Best Feature Photograph. Helm has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2013.
The Verde Independent won a first place award for Editorial Page Excellence, second place for Special Section or Magazine, and third place awards for Page Design Excellence and Best Use of Photography.
In advertising, Verde Valley Newspapers won first place awards for General Excellence and Best Color Ad, second place awards for Best Black and White Ad, Best Special Section and Best Color Paid Ad Series, and third place awards for Best Black and White Paid Ad Series, and Best Newspaper Promotion Ad Series or Section.
Western News&Info Inc. is a family-owned media company owning newspapers in Arizona. Verde Valley Newspapers is comprised of the Verde Independent in Cottonwood, the Bugle in Camp Verde, Kudos in Sedona and The Villager in the Village of Oak Creek, as well as the Ad-King.
