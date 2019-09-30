OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 30
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley Walk to End Alzheimers

Bring the family and socialized dogs (they have their own registration) and help raise awareness and funds for the effort to “find Alzheimer’s first survivor”. Contact Lesley Jenkins, Regional Director for the Desert Southwest Chapter, at 928-237-2927 or ldjenkins@alz.org, or Carolyn Fisher, 928-284-4638, for further information.

Bring the family and socialized dogs (they have their own registration) and help raise awareness and funds for the effort to “find Alzheimer’s first survivor”. Contact Lesley Jenkins, Regional Director for the Desert Southwest Chapter, at 928-237-2927 or ldjenkins@alz.org, or Carolyn Fisher, 928-284-4638, for further information.

Originally Published: September 30, 2019 10:26 a.m.

The Verde Valley Walk to End Alzheimers (WEA) will once again flood SR 179 with color and enthusiastic participants on Saturday morning, November 2nd. This is one of only two WEAs in northern Arizona and draws participants from throughout the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Payson. Join an existing team, form your own team or walk as an individual by signing up at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/AZ-DesertSouthwest?pg=entry&fr_id=12059 or on the morning of the walk. Registration begins at 8 AM at The Collective, the welcome ceremony will begin at 9 and the Walk will begin at 9:30. Bring the family and socialized dogs (they have their own registration) and help raise awareness and funds for the effort to “find Alzheimer’s first survivor”. Contact Lesley Jenkins, Regional Director for the Desert Southwest Chapter, at 928-237-2927 or ldjenkins@alz.org, or Carolyn Fisher, 928-284-4638, for further information.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Alzheimer's Association walks coming to VOC
SVBA Happenings
Yavapai College Committee comes to Village for July 13 meeting
Literacy Center helps kids for 28 years, invites new volunteers
Sedona Literacy Center seeks volunteers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News