The Verde Valley Walk to End Alzheimers (WEA) will once again flood SR 179 with color and enthusiastic participants on Saturday morning, November 2nd. This is one of only two WEAs in northern Arizona and draws participants from throughout the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Payson. Join an existing team, form your own team or walk as an individual by signing up at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/AZ-DesertSouthwest?pg=entry&fr_id=12059 or on the morning of the walk. Registration begins at 8 AM at The Collective, the welcome ceremony will begin at 9 and the Walk will begin at 9:30. Bring the family and socialized dogs (they have their own registration) and help raise awareness and funds for the effort to “find Alzheimer’s first survivor”. Contact Lesley Jenkins, Regional Director for the Desert Southwest Chapter, at 928-237-2927 or ldjenkins@alz.org, or Carolyn Fisher, 928-284-4638, for further information.

