VOC attorney honored by AZ Community Foundation

Village of Oak Creek attorney Elizabeth McFarland was recognized as the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona Volunteer of the Year at the 19th annual Spirit of Sedona luncheon.

McFarland volunteered on the board of directors of Northern Arizona Healthcare and the Board of Advisors of ACF Sedona.



John Kincaid, co-chair of ACF of Sedona presented the award and noted “Elizabeth is self-employed in her full time legal practice, yet finds time to volunteer her talents, intelligence, honesty, integrity and dedication to improve the community. Most of Elizabeth’s volunteer work takes advantage of her legal skills and business experience. A diverse group of local nonprofits, too numerous to list, have benefited from Elizabeth’s pro bono legal advice.”

“Why” I volunteer,” McFarland explained, “is because it is a win-win life strategy. Not only does the organization and community benefit from the volunteer’s efforts, so does the volunteer.



"Volunteering provides opportunities for building social support networks that benefit both community members and volunteers," McFarland continued. "Volunteering increases well-being and self-esteem, and provides greater life satisfaction. Serving on the Northern Arizona Healthcare Board of Directors brought me great satisfaction because I could see the progress and accomplishments of the organization over time, culminating this year in Flagstaff Medical Center tying for second best hospital in Arizona in the US News and World Report ranking, behind only the Mayo Clinic."

"Although Verde Valley Medical Center is too small to be ranked by US News, both VVMC and FMC received 5 star ratings from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services," McFarland said, "which is outstanding because only the top 7% of all hospitals in the nation receive the 5 star rating," Acts of altruism make you healthier, happier and less stressed. This is because when you do a good deed, your body releases endorphins just like when you exercise or eat chocolate. Studies have consistently shown that improved mood, better physical health and increased longevity are connected to giving – whether it’s monetary donations or volunteer hours. When it comes to your health, it truly is better to give than to receive.”

As part of the award, McFarland donated $1,000 to Chain Reaction Arizona, a nonprofit which provides bicycles to those in need of transportation in the Verde Valley.