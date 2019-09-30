Western Light: Monument Valley
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 9:07 a.m.
Monument Valley is one of Arizona's more stunning and unique places. The flat plain, punctuated by the sudden eruption of the many fascinating buttes, is instantly recognizable and unforgettable. We've all seen the familiar sight in movies and on TV, but seeing it for real takes it to another dimension. Like the Grand Canyon, this is a place no one should miss.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
