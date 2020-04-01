OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, April 01
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

12 coronavirus cases now confirmed in Verde Valley; 31 total in Yavapai County

Originally Published: April 1, 2020 5:03 p.m.

There are now 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Verde Valley and 31 total in Yavapai County, according to the Wednesday afternoon update from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Included in the 31 cases in the county is the first involving a minor, said YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.

In all, said Farneti, 21,058 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; 619 residents have been tested in Yavapai County, with 591 tests being negative.

“We now have 31 positive cases in Yavapai County, 19 residents in the Quad-Cities area, and 12 in the Verde Valley area have been affected; 13 seniors 65+, 17 adults 18-64; 1 minor. 17 males, 14 females,” Farneti said in a news release.

She further reported that Yavapai Regional Medical Center has reported that two of the three patients hospitalized have been discharged, so only one remains in the hospital

“The YCCHS epidemiologist will be following up with the released patients as they recover at home,” Farneti said. “COVID-19 is widespread in Arizona. Everyone should assume COVID-19 is in their community.”

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103

COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 to 8 p.m. each day of the week

COVID-19 information en español and Governor’s site: https://arizonatogether.org/es

Governor Ducey’s Executive Order

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order is in effect requiring residents to stay home unless they have an urgent need to go out for specific allowable purposes – such as grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy or the bank, and to periodically exercise at a space of six feet apart from others. The Attorney General has stated law enforcement’s goal is to educate and inform, however by state statute this order can be enforced, with an opportunity to comply. Here's the link to the Executive Order.

COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting Thursday, 6 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced plans for a statewide town hall meeting that will air on all the state's television stations. It will be an hour-long conversation about the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience at the town hall. However, members of the public can submit "virtual questions" in advance through local television and media outlets across the state.

The town hall meeting can be watched on verdenews.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona now has 1400+ confirmed COVID-19 cases; 29 deaths
COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72 years old
Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
Yavapai County announces first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News