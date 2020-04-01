12 coronavirus cases now confirmed in Verde Valley; 31 total in Yavapai County

There are now 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Verde Valley and 31 total in Yavapai County, according to the Wednesday afternoon update from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Included in the 31 cases in the county is the first involving a minor, said YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.

In all, said Farneti, 21,058 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; 619 residents have been tested in Yavapai County, with 591 tests being negative.

“We now have 31 positive cases in Yavapai County, 19 residents in the Quad-Cities area, and 12 in the Verde Valley area have been affected; 13 seniors 65+, 17 adults 18-64; 1 minor. 17 males, 14 females,” Farneti said in a news release.

She further reported that Yavapai Regional Medical Center has reported that two of the three patients hospitalized have been discharged, so only one remains in the hospital

“The YCCHS epidemiologist will be following up with the released patients as they recover at home,” Farneti said. “COVID-19 is widespread in Arizona. Everyone should assume COVID-19 is in their community.”

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103

COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 to 8 p.m. each day of the week

COVID-19 information en español and Governor’s site: https://arizonatogether.org/es

Governor Ducey’s Executive Order

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order is in effect requiring residents to stay home unless they have an urgent need to go out for specific allowable purposes – such as grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy or the bank, and to periodically exercise at a space of six feet apart from others. The Attorney General has stated law enforcement’s goal is to educate and inform, however by state statute this order can be enforced, with an opportunity to comply. Here's the link to the Executive Order.

COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting Thursday, 6 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced plans for a statewide town hall meeting that will air on all the state's television stations. It will be an hour-long conversation about the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience at the town hall. However, members of the public can submit "virtual questions" in advance through local television and media outlets across the state.

The town hall meeting can be watched on verdenews.com.