Arizona now has 1400+ confirmed COVID-19 cases; 29 deaths

The COVID-19 virus continued its forward march in Arizona with 124 new cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the state’s total to 1,413 confirmed cases, according to the April 1 morning update on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

ADHS also reported five new deaths in the past 24-hour reporting period. There have now been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in Arizona.

Also Wednesday morning, Yavapai Community Health Services reports there are now 28 positive cases in Yavapai County (there were four additional reported since Tuesday), 19 residents in the Quad Cities, and nine in the Verde Valley area have been affected; with 13 seniors 65 and older, 15 adults 18-64; 16 are men and 12 are women.

"YCCHS asks all Yavapai County residents to comply to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19. Even with mild symptoms, this virus is much worse than the flu for anyone. The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are fever, tiredness, and dry cough, and in severe cases, difficulty breathing," the Wednesday morning YCCHS advisory states.

ADHS has confirmed 1,369 new cases in Arizona since March 19. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are now present in every county in Arizona.

ADHS also reports that 21,058 tests have now been done in Arizona, with only 6% of those resulting in positive tests.

Of the 1,369 cases in Arizona, 871 are from Maricopa County based on the Wednesday morning census. There are now 217 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency, with 102 and 85 cases, respectively.

Consistent with earlier reports, the largest number of cases in Arizona is among those between the ages of 20 and 44 years old with 517 cases confirmed in that demographic. This age group also has been tested with more frequency than any other Arizona demographic, with 9,221 tests.

There are 262 confirmed cases for people between 45 and 54 years of age; 252 between 55 and 65; and 339 for those 65 and older. Fifty-one percent of the statewide cases are men and 49% are women.

Of the 1,369 Arizona cases, 64 have been confirmed through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory; 1,349 cases were confirmed by private laboratories.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order – “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected” — went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The order, which runs through April 30, allows authorities to enforce a restriction on travel for non-essential purposes. The order restricts residents to their homes unless seeking an essential service or performing an essential job or volunteer task.

There have been more than 160,000 people diagnosed with the illness in the U.S. so far; there have been almost 3,000 deaths.

Town Hall Meeting

A COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting will be held Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Ducey announced plans for a statewide town hall meeting that will air on all the state's television stations. It will be an hour-long conversation about the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Also joining the town hall will be: Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major Gen. Michael McGuire, and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.

There will be no live audience at the town hall. However, members of the public can submit "virtual questions" in advance through local television and radio stations across the state.

For up-to-date information, visit the website yavapai.us/chs.