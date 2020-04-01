Camp Verde senior center closes amid COVID-19 restrictions

CAMP VERDE — Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected.

And at least through April 15, stay away from the Camp Verde Senior Center.

Tuesday, the center closed its doors at 3 p.m. as it observed Gov. Doug Ducey’s edict in the continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We started planning this a week ago when people said they were a bit skittish,” Carrie McCarter, the center’s treasurer, said about closing the center because of restrictions connected to the coronavirus. “When (the lunch crowd) dropped off to six or seven, we know the handwriting was on the wall.”

Each weekday at 11:30 a.m., Camp Verde residents are accustomed to paying $6 for lunch at the center, $5 for members. Since mid-March, lunchtime attendees have been few and far between – literally – McCarter said.

“People were starting to see the need to stay home,” she said.

But Tuesday’s crowd was pretty good, McCarter said, with about a dozen people eating their pot roast lunch at the center, and an additional person taking a complete meal to go, which included potatoes and gravy, salad and dessert.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, three ladies kept themselves occupied in the dining area. McCarter and center Vice President Shirley O’Conner played a game, while Camp Verde resident Vicky Mensendick crocheted.

Mensendick, who eats lunch and crochets daily at the center, said she would likely need to do her activities at home.

Ultimately, McCarter said the center’s closure wasn’t so much about Ducey’s recommendation as it was fewer people coming out to the center.

“Maybe it should have,” McCarter said. “Hopefully we’re erring on the side of caution.”

