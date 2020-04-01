OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, April 01
Camp Verde senior center closes amid COVID-19 restrictions

Tuesday’s lunch at the Camp Verde Senior center was the last until at least April 16. The center closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday based in part on recommendations by Gov. Doug Ducey to stay home and stay healthy. VVN/Bill Helm

Tuesday’s lunch at the Camp Verde Senior center was the last until at least April 16. The center closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday based in part on recommendations by Gov. Doug Ducey to stay home and stay healthy. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 1, 2020 11:59 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected.

And at least through April 15, stay away from the Camp Verde Senior Center.

Tuesday, the center closed its doors at 3 p.m. as it observed Gov. Doug Ducey’s edict in the continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We started planning this a week ago when people said they were a bit skittish,” Carrie McCarter, the center’s treasurer, said about closing the center because of restrictions connected to the coronavirus. “When (the lunch crowd) dropped off to six or seven, we know the handwriting was on the wall.”

Each weekday at 11:30 a.m., Camp Verde residents are accustomed to paying $6 for lunch at the center, $5 for members. Since mid-March, lunchtime attendees have been few and far between – literally – McCarter said.

“People were starting to see the need to stay home,” she said.

But Tuesday’s crowd was pretty good, McCarter said, with about a dozen people eating their pot roast lunch at the center, and an additional person taking a complete meal to go, which included potatoes and gravy, salad and dessert.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, three ladies kept themselves occupied in the dining area. McCarter and center Vice President Shirley O’Conner played a game, while Camp Verde resident Vicky Mensendick crocheted.

Mensendick, who eats lunch and crochets daily at the center, said she would likely need to do her activities at home.

Ultimately, McCarter said the center’s closure wasn’t so much about Ducey’s recommendation as it was fewer people coming out to the center.

“Maybe it should have,” McCarter said. “Hopefully we’re erring on the side of caution.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

