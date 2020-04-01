Governor's office mum on vagueness of stay-at-home order

PHOENIX -- The stay-at-home order issued this week by Gov. Doug Ducey has left some Arizonans asking what they can -- and cannot -- legally do.

But don't ask the governor's office for answers.

In fact, a series of questions posed by Capitol Media Services to press aide Patrick Ptak about scenarios resulted in the same response: His office is not responding to specific shopping inquiries.

And if Arizonans have questions? Ptak said don't call Ducey's office.

"The governor's executive order identifies essential industries as well as functions that support these industries,'' Ptak said. "Individual can access the full list of essential functions on our website.''

Figuring out where to draw the line between legal and not, however, is not that simple.

Those two orders are designed to work in tandem.

The first has a list of what the governor decided are "essential'' products, services and functions.

But this list, prepared a week before Ducey issued his own stay-at-home order, was designed to tell cities and counties, considering their own proclamations, what they could not restrict.

Ducey's more recent order tells people they may leave their homes only for "essential activities,'' to participate or receive "essential government functions'' or to participate in or fulfill "essential functions.'' More to the point, that last category refers back to what's in his earlier order.

Only thing is, all that leaves a host of questions.

The original order refers to "essential business operations.''

Spelled out in that category are grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores. It also includes "other household stores'' that sell not only groceries and non-prescription drugs but also "other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences.'' So feel free to go out and stock up on milk and eggs -- assuming you can find them -- as well as any cleaning supplies that might be available.

But many grocery stores and department stores that sell groceries also sell other items, things not considered essential.

So the premise is that if the store is open, it's OK to go out and buy everything else they sell, from tennis rackets to TVs, even if that's all you're going after -- all without risking a six-month jail term.

And here's the thing: The stay-at-home order has what also might be considered a "get out of jail free'' card for individuals who decide to go out and seek products and services that might not be on the approved list: They don't have to justify what they're doing.

The order spells out that "no person shall be required to provide documentation or proof of their activities to justify their activities under this order.''

Potentially less clear for would-be shoppers is the permissible list for sports enthusiasts, especially hikers and golfers.

In his original order, the governor listed golf as one of the things that is essential. And his follow-up suggested that people get out and exercise.

And since the orders say people can go out and buy things to participate in essential services, that makes it legal to go to the sporting good store for a new set of clubs or new running shoes.

Other situations are murkier.

Ducey specifically included beauty parlors and nail salons in his first list of essential services. But stores that sell beauty supplies are not on the list of essential businesses.

And in announcing his stay-at-home order, the governor said the state needs not only to battle the virus but "not allow people to go stir-crazy.''

For do-it-yourselfers, the list of essential businesses includes hardware stores and businesses that sell electrical, plumbing and heating materials. So feel free to tackle that leaky faucet in the bathroom.

But if you'd rather macrame or knit, you may not be able to get the supplies you need from craft and yarn shops as they are not on the list of essential businesses to which Arizonans can leave their homes.

And while nobody goes out to rent videos, there's still the question of visits bookstores and outlets that sell new and used records and CDs to keep people busy.

The "essential'' list also allows the operation of stores that sell medicine, including medications not requiring a medical prescription. That would seem to mean that marijuana dispensaries also can remain open, particularly as the 2010 voter-approved law making it legal for patients, specifically describes it as medicine?

The order also makes it clear people can get their vehicles -- and even their bicycles -- repaired. It keeps open auto and bike shops that sell the parts as well as facilities where others do the repairs.

Nowhere, however, does it spell out that the sale of new and used cars is an essential service or business.

But that comes back to the original question where the stay-at-home order allows people to go out to obtain those things needed to participate in essential activities, like going to work or even going to the golf course.

And there's something else.

In his second order, the governor's list of essential activities include "engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion.''

So it's OK to go door-to-door and ask people to sign petitions -- assuming anyone wants to open the door. Ditto standing outside a grocery store with petition in hand.

And nothing bars religious services, though there is no definition of how far that goes and whether it includes everything from weddings to bar mitzvahs presided over by clergy.

March 23 essential services order:

March 30 stay-at-home order: