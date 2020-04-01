Local leaders adjust to governor’s latest order

VERDE VALLEY — City and town governments are adjusting to Gov. Doug Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” executive order, signed Monday.

While the order does allow for citizens to leave their homes for a list of essential activities, it also calls for all services deemed non-essential to shut down through April 30 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This includes some municipal departments.

Ducey’s order calls for Arizonans to limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except to conduct or participate in “essential activities,” such as employment, volunteering or participating in essential functions, to utilize any services or products provided by essential business services.

In Cottonwood, according to a news release, non-essential personnel will be sent home at that time.

“For the city, there will be a few minor changes,” said Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin. “All non-essential personnel will not be allowed to come into their offices starting Wednesday. Our Code Enforcement Officers will be responsible for addressing any issues that arise from the executive order.”

Essential personnel

Essential personnel will continue to work from home, if at all possible. Essential personnel that have to come into work should practice social distancing.

Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of the Cottonwood Police Department said her agency will be involved with compliance with the governor’s order, but primarily in helping interpret, for the public, what the expectations are.

“The City of Cottonwood will work in conjunction with the Yavapai County Health Department to contact businesses and organizations that may be violating the governor’s order, with focus on education and voluntary compliance whenever possible,” Kuhlt said. “Community Development will lead this effort (with its code enforcement department) but is supported by the police department, if and when needed.”

Cottonwood library ends curbside service

Cottonwood Public Library has also ended the curbside service that had been in place since the building closed to the public earlier this month. The library continues to offer several online services, and public wireless internet is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot.

Because of the Cottonwood Library closure, the bus stop at 100 S. Sixth St. is temporarily closed, and will reopen when the Library resumes normal operations, the City of Cottonwood announced Wednesday.

An alternate stop has been set up across from the Yavapai County Public Health building at Garrison Park, in the parking lot by the picnic tables and swing sets “to provide convenient access to public restrooms,” according to Wednesday’s announcement by the city. All CAT, Lynx, and Yavapai Apache Nation Transit buses will pick up and drop off riders at this location.

For more information, call the CAT office at 928-634-2287 or email cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Clarkdale essential staff still reporting for duty

Clarkdale Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka said essential staff, which, in Clarkdale’s case, means the police department, public works and permitting for construction, are all still reporting for duty.

“Non-essential staff is still conducting work from home,” Hlavinka said. “We will be holding our April 14 Town Council meeting via Zoom.”

Hlavinka said, regarding Clarkdale businesses, the restaurants that are providing take-out will continue to do so.

“Our trails and river are still open to the public — as long as everyone continues social distancing,” Hlavinka said.

Sedona mayor advocates closure of ‘most popular trails and trailheads’

Verde Valley and Yavapai County leaders are in preliminary discussions with the U.S. Forest Service’s Red Rock Ranger District management to consider closing “the most popular trails and trailheads where social distancing is not being practiced,” the City announced Tuesday in a press release.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty, Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison, and Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff all support the Forest Service taking action, the news release stated, and Red Rock Ranger District Manager Amy Tinderholt and Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West “expressed a desire to work collectively with local jurisdictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

If popular trails and trailheads closed, Moriarty “hopes visitors would be more inclined to heed the many states that have issued orders for their residents to stay home.”

To learn more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, and what resources are available for the community and businesses, visit sedonaaz.gov/covid19 or email questions@sedonaaz.gov.