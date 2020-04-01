Verde Valley Fire District burn restrictions begin April 13

VERDE VALLEY — The Verde Valley Fire District will be implementing burn restrictions, effective Monday, April 13, 7 a.m.

These restrictions are in effort to improve the air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These restrictions prohibit outdoor fires for the purpose of weed and brush abatement that requires the use of a burn permit.

Contact Verde Valley Fire District Chief Joe Moore or Fire Inspector Kyla Rolfes at 928-634-2578 with any questions.