Verde Valley Fire District burn restrictions begin April 13
Staff Report
Originally Published: April 1, 2020 2:20 p.m.
VERDE VALLEY — The Verde Valley Fire District will be implementing burn restrictions, effective Monday, April 13, 7 a.m.
These restrictions are in effort to improve the air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These restrictions prohibit outdoor fires for the purpose of weed and brush abatement that requires the use of a burn permit.
Contact Verde Valley Fire District Chief Joe Moore or Fire Inspector Kyla Rolfes at 928-634-2578 with any questions.
Most Read
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases holds steady at 12
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 773
- Arizona COVID-19 caseload surpasses 400
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 19
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: