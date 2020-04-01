OFFERS
Wed, April 01
Verde Valley Fire District burn restrictions begin April 13

Burn restrictions in areas served by the Verde Valley Fire District will go into effect Monday, April 13, according to VVFD Chief Joe Moore. VVN file photo

Burn restrictions in areas served by the Verde Valley Fire District will go into effect Monday, April 13, according to VVFD Chief Joe Moore. VVN file photo

Staff Report
Originally Published: April 1, 2020 2:20 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — The Verde Valley Fire District will be implementing burn restrictions, effective Monday, April 13, 7 a.m.

These restrictions are in effort to improve the air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These restrictions prohibit outdoor fires for the purpose of weed and brush abatement that requires the use of a burn permit.

Contact Verde Valley Fire District Chief Joe Moore or Fire Inspector Kyla Rolfes at 928-634-2578 with any questions.

