1598 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 32 deaths

Editor’s Note: The Arizona Department of Health Services has not updated testing data in the past 24 hours. The report below only details new caseload information.

Arizona added 185 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1,598 cases, according to the April 2 update on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

ADHS also reported three new deaths in the past 24-hour reporting period. There are now 32 COVID-19 related deaths in Arizona.

The ADHS website lists 34 cases in Yavapai County, an increase of 10 in the past 24 hours.

ADHS has confirmed 1,554 new cases in Arizona since March 19. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are now present in every county in Arizona.

Of the 1,598 cases in Arizona, 961 are from Maricopa County based on the Thursday morning census. There are now 237 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency, with 129 and 114 cases, respectively.

Consistent with earlier reports, the largest number of cases in Arizona is among those between the ages of 20 and 44 years old with 527 cases confirmed in that demographic. There are 267 confirmed cases for people between 45 and 54 years of age; 259 between 55 and 65; and 348 for those 65 and older.

Fifty-one percent of the statewide cases are men and 49% are women.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order – “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected” — went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The order, which runs through April 30, allows authorities to enforce a restriction on travel for non-essential purposes. The order restricts residents to their homes unless seeking an essential service or performing an essential job or volunteer task.

There have been 186,101 people diagnosed with the illness in the United States so far; there have been almost 3,603 deaths. The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

