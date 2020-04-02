34 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Yavapai County

There are now 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County, the county’s Community Health Services office reported Thursday afternoon.

Community Health Services reported that 20 of the 34 confirmed cases are residents in the Quad Cities area; Fourteen are from the Verde Valley.

Of the 34 confirmed cases, 13 are seniors, 65 or older; 20 are adults 18-64 and one patient is a minor. The county cases are equally split between men and women with 17 each.

Thursday, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports one COVID-19 hospitalization with 14 other people under investigation. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood is currently treating three COVID-19 patients, with seven other cases currently still being investigated.

Across the state, 22,709 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 707 residents having been tested in Yavapai County. Of those 707 county tests, 673 have come back negative.

In other news

Yavapai County Community Health Services is limiting immunization appointments to infants or anyone needing a respiratory vaccine. Call 928-771-3122 if you need either of those.

Yavapai County WIC is offering all services online or over the phone to existing or new clients–call 928-771-3138.

YCCHS asks all Yavapai County residents to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order to stay home except for essential services to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19.

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank -928-442-5103.

When a patient tests positive for COVID-19 and can remain in their home they should isolate with their household members in quarantine. As best they are able, the COVID-19 patient should isolate from other members of the household. The household should remain in quarantine until seven days after the COVID-19 patient’s positive specimen was collected or 72 hours after resolution of acute symptoms, whichever is longer. If no household member has developed symptoms of COVID-19 the household can be released from quarantine when the COVID-19 patient is released from isolation.

The cost of testing

The Governor’s Executive Order on March 11 is aimed at protecting Arizonans and populations at high-risk of serious complications from this virus. The order requires insurance companies and health plans to cover out-of-network providers, including out-of-plan laboratories and telemedicine providers; Waives all copays, coinsurance, and deductibles for consumers related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing and decreases co-pays for telemedicine visits; implements consumer protections, including prohibiting price-gouging on COVID-19 of diagnosis and treatment-related services.

Federally, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires private health insurance to cover testing to cover COVID-19 without imposing cost-sharing. This coverage includes the cost of administering such approved tests and related visits to health care providers.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.