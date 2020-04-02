Camp Verde extends limited hours, services through April 30

CAMP VERDE — On April 1, Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German declared an emergency “with respect to the coronavirus.”

Through April 30, the Town of Camp Verde will extend the limit of services to the public first enacted on March 18.

With the extension of limited services, the Marshal’s Office has deferred its Dump the Drugs program to the drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus, 1298 Finnie Flat Road.

Community Development staff is available by email, phone or in-person by appointment on a limited basis, according to the town’s April 2 media release. All inspections will be done remotely, as appropriate, with on-site inspections based on the type of inspection. Call 928-554-0050 for more information.

Economic Development has limited access, visit cvaz.org for more information. The visitor center will be closed until further notice. Visitor updates available at visitcampverde.com.

All other closures and restrictions to the town’s departments remain in effect until April 30. For more information about the closures and restrictions, as well as COVID-19 information, visit cvaz.org.

