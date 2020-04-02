Camp Verde extends limited hours, services through April 30
CAMP VERDE — On April 1, Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German declared an emergency “with respect to the coronavirus.”
Through April 30, the Town of Camp Verde will extend the limit of services to the public first enacted on March 18.
With the extension of limited services, the Marshal’s Office has deferred its Dump the Drugs program to the drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus, 1298 Finnie Flat Road.
Community Development staff is available by email, phone or in-person by appointment on a limited basis, according to the town’s April 2 media release. All inspections will be done remotely, as appropriate, with on-site inspections based on the type of inspection. Call 928-554-0050 for more information.
Economic Development has limited access, visit cvaz.org for more information. The visitor center will be closed until further notice. Visitor updates available at visitcampverde.com.
All other closures and restrictions to the town’s departments remain in effect until April 30. For more information about the closures and restrictions, as well as COVID-19 information, visit cvaz.org.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases holds steady at 12
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 773
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 19
- Increase of local campers stressing forest
- Mayor orders closing all 'non-essential' businesses in Tucson
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: