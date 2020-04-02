OFFERS
Copper Canyon Fire adds coronavirus resources to website

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 2, 2020 2:17 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — Copper Canyon Fire and Medical is using its website to disseminate the latest information about the coronavirus.

Visit ccfmd.az.gov, then chick onto the ‘community’ tab on the right for information on “larger emergency events that impact our communities such as; COVID-19, wildfires, flooding,” said Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs.

“When you click on the community tab it will give information at this time on COVID-19,” Krebbs said. “If you click the covid-19 subtab it will take you to our covid-19 page that has more in-depth information.”

Learn more about symptoms, preventative measures, and what to do if you suspect you have the coronavirus. The site also offers additional coronavirus resources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic develops, the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District continues to effectively accomplish its mission and provide for the safety of the community,” the district’s website stated. “We have implemented mitigation measures in operations, community risk reduction, and administration to ensure that essential service continues to be provided.”

Copper Canyon Fire orders more protective equipment

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical has ordered more protective equipment to help protect and serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released by Fire Chief Terry Keller, Copper Canyon Fire will also consider adding “temporary additional staffing to deal with any surge that may result, if the illness blooms here in the region.”

Copper Canyon has also placed a moratorium on vacation requests, has implemented additional protocols to better identify people who may present with COVID-19 symptoms, and is accepting burn permits from last year in lieu of a 2020 permit.

Anyone without a permit can call 928-567-9401 to obtain one over the phone. A copy of the permit will be mailed to you.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

News