TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, April 02
Old Town Mission seeing more needy during pandemic

Bagged lunches were passed out at the Old Town Mission in Cottonwood on Wednesday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Bagged lunches were passed out at the Old Town Mission in Cottonwood on Wednesday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 2, 2020 2:31 p.m.

This is a picture is what the Old Town Mission food box is filled with before it is put in bags and sealed up. Photo courtesy Old Town Mission

COTTONWOOD - The Old Town Mission has seen a steady increase of clients during the last couple of weeks since the pandemic began, according to Executive Director Kelly Wilson.

Donations are down, Wilson said, but they still “have been purchasing large amounts of food to ensure we have enough for those struggling to make ends meet. We remain open with our food pantry and lunch program intact following all recommended precautions.”

To keep the mission’s staff and volunteers safe, they have moved the food pantry outside on the sidewalk and are distributing pre-packaged food boxes, Wilson said.

“We have canceled our evening pantry, but are still open Monday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said.

The community lunch was Wednesday from noon to 1 pm, and it’s a bag lunch to go.

The Homeless Resource Center is still open on Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, 9-11 a.m.

“It has been hard for our clients since they don’t have the ability to shelter in place,” Wilson said.

“Keeping resources available to the most vulnerable in our community was top on our list as we looked to adjust our schedule during this pandemic,” she said.

People are able to eat, shower, get clothes, and get a sack lunch under a newly implemented system, Wilson said.

Last week the food pantry served 580 people and that included home deliveries, Wilson said, adding that some of the meals were delivered to the Verde Lakes neighborhoods in Camp Verde and also 100 food boxes were delivered to the Navajo Nation.

“We made a crucial decision to use our refrigerated trucks for an outreach effort to reach those-in-need or without transportation in remote rural areas or in vulnerable households,” said Wilson.

The Homeless Resource Center inside the mission provided 92 showers and breakfasts.

Wilson said the Old Town Mission is facing a great loss of revenue during this crisis. The revenue loss from the thrift store being closed is combined “with a 75-percent decrease in donated food from Walmart, Fry's, Safeway and Whole Foods which has impacted us tremendously.”

The best way to help right now is to donate financially, they can donate online oldtownmission.org, Wilson suggested.

News