VERDE HERITAGE 1917: United Verde Extension Mining Company, April

"On the first day of April, 1917, there was nothing where the" United Verde Extension Mining Company smelter was to be constructed, "except a not particularly luxuriant growth of sagebrush and mesquite. Not many people even knew that it was the future site of a vast industrial plant. A few months before, A. G. MacGregor, the leading smelter designer of the country ... had been engaged to draw the plans." (Verde Copper News; Jerome; Wednesday, June 17, 1918; p. 4.)

"The man selected to build the plant was Thomas A. Stiles. Building smelters was his business." ... He built one in Spain, for the Rio Tinto, and after he leaves the Verde he will build one in Peru for the Cerro de Pasco. "Stiles arrived in Verde (the name was changed to Clemenceau) April 13, 1917. Grading began on the next day." ... "The Arizona Extension Railroad Company, a subsidiary of the United Verde Extension Mining Company [UVX], had already started to build a 3-mile spur from the terminus of the Verde Valley branch of the S. F. P. & P. railroad at Clarkdale to the UVX smelter site." (see: The Verde Independent; "1918: VERDE; U. V. Extension Smelter Begins Operation, July 12;" July 12, 2013.)

GEORGE KINGDON, SUPERINTENDENT OF THE UNITED VERDE EXTENSION MINING COMPANY

George Kingdon "has given up one of the biggest jobs in the mining game to take another, which he evidently regards as even bigger. Last Monday [April 2] he assumed active charge of Jerome's wonder mine."

"For the last four years Mr. Kingdon has been superintendent of the Greene-Cananea mine at Cananea, Senora, Mexico. Before that he was superintendent of the Old Dominion, at Globe. It was at the Old Dominion that he first came into prominence as a mine executive, and his work in Mexico has made his name known wherever copper mining is known."

"Several months must pass before Mr. Kingdon can take up his permanent residence in Jerome and devote all his time to the U. V. Extension. He has a great deal of work yet to do in Mexico. In fact he hurried back to Cananea Tuesday, after only three or four days at the Extension. He expects to return in about ten days."

"Plans have been drawn for a residence for the new superintendent, which will probably be erected by the U. V. Extension company just northwest of the mansion recently completed for President James S. Douglas."

"Last fall, when Dave Morgan resigned as superintendent of the U. V. Extension, to direct the development of the Verde Combination, it was reported that George Kingdon was to succeed him. He had been identified with the company as a heavy stockholder and director since its organization, and had made frequent trips to the property to advise as to development. The rumor that Mr. Kingdon was to succeed Mr. Morgan was never officially confirmed till he actually took charge. In the meantime his brother, Richard Kingdon, who had been Morgan's chief assistant, acted as superintendent. He will now be the right-hand man of his brother."

"George Kingdon becomes superintendent of the United Verde Extension when that property is treading right on the heels of the United Verde Copper Company, the first mine of the district, as a copper producer."

"Production is being maintained at a higher average rate than ever before, and the average copper content of the ore is even higher. Twelve carloads were shipped Saturday, twelve Sunday, twelve Monday, ten Tuesday, and fifteen Wednesday.

"'We do not expect to continue to ship twelve carloads a day right along,' explained the new superintendent, Tuesday morning, just before he left for Cananea. 'Our shipments from now on should average about nine carloads a day. Yes, the ore is running 25 per cent copper, or even better.'"

"Each car contains 40 tons, or approximately 10 tons of copper. Nine carloads a day means 90 tons or 180,000 pounds of copper. In a 30-day month, therefore, the U. V. Extension will produce 5,400,000 pounds of the red metal. The United Verde Copper Company is producing about 6,000,000 pounds per month."

"'Most of our ore is now going to the Douglas and Humboldt smelters,' said Mr. Kingdon. 'We have not shipped anything to Globe for some time, but are trying to arrange now to have some of our output handled there.'"

"When asked about recent development work, he replied: 'We have not done any development work for months and probably will not until our smelter is in operation. There is no reason for doing any new work now, for we have plenty of ore blocked out.'"

"Superintendent Kingdon stated that he was not familiar with the details of the steps being taken to prevent the threatened fire in stope No. 7, on the 1400-foot level, but added that no serious trouble is expected. The hot iron sulphide, which recently caved down into the stope, is being hoisted to the surface as rapidly as possible."

"According to the superintendent, the new hoisting shaft, about 200 feet east of the Edith shaft, will probably not be in use before November. It has been sunk 70 feet from the surface and concreted 50 feet. Below, levels have been run over from the Edith and raises and winzes made therefrom. These raises and winzes will ultimately form part of the new shaft. Altogether between 400 and 500 feet of work has been done in connection with the new shaft. Foundations are now being laid for a hoist house around the shaft mouth."

"NEW SMELTER: When asked regarding progress at the site of the Extension smelter, the superintendent replied: 'We are doing practically nothing there now, and it will be 60 days before we try to do much. By that time we hope that the railroad from Clarkdale will be completed.'"

"'Just now we are prosecuting a thorough search of the district for gravel that can be used in concrete. We have found a small bed, but it is not sufficient. It is possible that we will have to ship in our gravel, thus adding greatly to the cost of the plant.'"

"'No, I do not know anything definite about the proposed railroad from Clarkdale to Mesa, but my impression is that construction will not be started within a year.'"

"EXTENSION READY TO START TUNNEL: Though no announcement has been made to that effect, it is apparent that the United Verde Extension is preparing to start work at once on the tunnel that is to tap its lower workings for haulage and drainage purposes."

(The Jerome News; Friday, April 6, 1917; p. 1.)

"EXTENSION DIVIDENDS: The directors of the United Verde Extension Mining Company have declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents a share and an extra one of 25 cents. This is the first extra dividend for the company and possibilities of its growth are great. The outstanding stock of the company amounts to 1,050,000 shares, which means the disbursement at this time is $787,500, instead of the $525,00 as formerly. President J. S. Douglas of the Extension arrived in camp at the first of the week." (The Jerome Sun; April 5, 1917; p. 4.)

"ROLE OF HONOR --- comprising the American copper companies who have gratuitously sold 45,110,000 pounds of copper metal to the U. S. army and naval departments at the ten-year average price of 16.6739 cents per pound, or about $6,990,000 under the actual market value, and who in concert, have agreed to supply about 11,000,000 pounds of practically spot copper that could not otherwise be supplied have been added to by the addition of the United Verde Extension, Old Dominion, Calumet & Arizona, Magma, Nevada Consolidated, and East Butte. ... The complete list now embraces 25 companies, including: United Verde Copper Company, Greene-Cananea Copper Company, Miami Copper Company, Phelps Dodge & Company, Ray Consolidated Copper Company," and etc. (The Jerome News; Friday, April 13, 1917.)

RAILROAD: "That the United Verde Extension is to build a railroad across Jerome's new graveyard, developed at Tuesday night's meeting of the city council. The Extension submitted a deed to the desired right-of-way which Mayor J. J. Cain and City Clerk Fred Whitaker were instructed to sign upon the conclusion of negotiations with the company. In return for the right-of-way the company is asked to fence the town's 40-acre cemetery tract, which is located just across the road from the old Karl Radley homestead, now subdivided and known as East Jerome. It is unlikely that any hitch will occur and the deed will probably be signed within a day or two." (The Jerome News; Friday, April 13, 1917.)